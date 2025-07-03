Edmonton Oilers
Jeff Skinner Remains Unsigned—Has Ship Sailed with Oilers?
Jeff Skinner had a down season with the Edmonton Oilers, but he’s still a bargain free agent the Oilers could use. Should they re-sign him?
As NHL free agency rolls on, veteran winger Jeff Skinner remains unsigned, sparking debate over whether his brief, underwhelming stint with the Edmonton Oilers has damaged his market value.
Skinner, who scored 16 even-strength goals last season at a $3 million cap hit, found himself frequently scratched under head coach Kris Knoblauch. Despite not getting much playing time, Skinner often made the most of it. He showed glimpses of chemistry with Connor McDavid, created scoring chances and wasn’t afraid to shoot. His lack of production was as much about a lack of opportunity as it was his not playing well.
Given that players who had lesser production are getting bigger deals than Skinner’s contract from last season — Trent Frederic ($3.85M, eight goals) and Andrew Mangiapane ($3.6M, 14 goals) — there could be an argument that bringing Skinner back on a discount deal has value written all over it.
That is, assuming he wants to come back.
Has the Skinner and Oilers Ship Sailed?
At 33, Skinner still has value as a goal scorer. If he’s willing to take a deal at $1.5 – $2 million, he could easily outproduce his salary. One big hurdle, however, is head coach Kris Knoblauch. For whatever reason, the coach didn’t trust the player.
If not for his inconsistent usage under Knoblauch, Skinner’s current free agency situation might look far different. He’s yet to sign and might be seen as damaged goods, which is far from the truth. It’s hard to know how many teams he’s talked to, but it appears he faces limited interest as other names come off the board with reduced salaries. If contenders like Colorado, Dallas, or Toronto aren’t interested, the Oilers should be.
Edmonton lost Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Evander Kane, and Viktor Arvidsson, all within a matter of days. With the Oilers still in need of depth scoring, it might be wise to circle back and offer Skinner a discounted deal, perhaps in the $1-2 million range. It’s clear he can still find the back of the net, and with proper deployment, he could thrive in a supporting role. The question is whether both sides are willing to revisit a partnership that fizzled out prematurely.
Skinner still wants to chase the playoffs and Stanley Cup glory. The Oilers could use depth at a discount price. There are some hurdles to jump here, but it’s not the worst idea.
If Brock Boeser can return to the Vancouver Canucks, nothing is impossible.
