In a bit of shocking news on Wednesday, former NHL goalie Nikolai Khabibulin has decided to dust off his skates and make a comeback at the age of 50. Currently serving as the goaltending coach for KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Khabibulin signed a one-year deal to play for the team through the remainder of the season.

The announcement, confirmed by the KHL’s English Twitter account, marks Khabibulin’s return to professional play after nearly a decade. His last game was on November 16th, 2023, capping a career that spanned 799 NHL games and included notable stints with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning (where he won the 2004 Stanley Cup), Chicago Blackhawks, and Edmonton Oilers.

Despite Torpedo’s strong goaltending duo of Adam Húska and Ivan Kulbakov, Khabibulin’s it’s not entirely clear yet why Khabibulin is coming out of retirement. Torpedo, already boasting NHL prospects and former AHL players, now adds the experienced Khabibulin to their roster.

Quite the Change for Khabibulin

The move is a remarkable shift for Khabibulin, who, after retiring in 2014, embraced coaching roles with the Russian national team, World Juniors, and most recently, as Torpedo’s goaltending coach for the current season. His decision to step back into the playing arena signals either an enduring passion for the game or a need by the organization at a financial level.

As Khabibulin returns to competitive action, it adds an intriguing chapter to his storied career. It will be very interesting to see how he fares after so much time away as a player.

