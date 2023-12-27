Canadiens Consider David Savard Trade Amid Defensive Reshuffle

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, at 33, defenseman David Savard stands as a stabilizing force for the Montreal Canadiens, but he might be a trade candidate this season. Savard brings a wealth of experience as a Stanley Cup winner, a dedicated shot-blocker, and a penalty-killing stalwart. However, it’s those same attributes that could make him a coveted target ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Despite Savard’s undeniable value to the Canadiens, the looming trade market may offer an opportunity too enticing to ignore. Engels writes, “The Canadiens are then going to have to seriously consider moving David Savard in short order.” So too, with no protection clauses in his contract, Savard becomes an attractive proposition for teams seeking more than a short-term rental. His remaining one-year contract, with a reasonable $3.5-million annual salary, opens up possibilities for teams willing to make a significant investment.

David Savard Kent Hughes Canadiens

The Canadiens face the challenge of balancing Savard’s contributions with the potential returns from a trade. And, because the team isn’t necessarily worried about replacing Savard immediately, the team might be better off getting a solid return while they can.

Canadiens Still a Developing Team That Needs Picks More than Savard

Engels notes that the organization remains patient with the development of young talents like Jordan Harris, Aber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and Justin Barron. The plan is not to rush those prospects knowing they will eventually become valuable assets for the team’s future core. Because the Habs are taking a prudent approach, it allows the Canadiens to take their time with a Savard trade this season.

The only rush is the looming trade deadline. It potentially adds urgency to the decision-making process, making Savard’s potential move a pivotal moment in the Canadiens’ strategic repositioning. Montreal is going to get a number of inquiries on the player. It’s likely that the team who steps up first could be the club that lands the defenseman in a deal.

