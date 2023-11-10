Maple Leafs “For a Fact” Talked Trade with Flames for Defenseman

On Thursday, NHL insider Kevin Weekes shared some big trade discussion news while a guest on OverDrive. Speaking about whether or not it was too soon for teams to start making what would be considered bigger trades, Weekes — who is known for braking trades — said, “I know for a fact from speaking to someone close to it that the Leafs are one of four teams that have inquired about [Nikita] Zadorov.”

"I know for a fact from speaking to someone close to it that the Leafs are one of four teams that have inquired about Zadorov."@KevinWeekes on whether it is too early for the NHL trade market to start heating up and the #LeafsForever inquiring on Nikiita Zadorov. pic.twitter.com/yDb2X5zyk6 — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) November 10, 2023

Weekes noted that everyone knows the Maple Leafs need help on their blue line (to which the hosts all agreed). He said it’s not too soon for a team like Toronto to want to make the trade, especially if they have identified a player they like. If Zadorov is the target, it makes sense to go after him so that you can get the player you need before the price goes up or another team sets the market with a different deal. That said, getting Calgary to play ball might not be so easy.

Weekes noted that the Flames might not think they are out this yet. Suggesting that Craig Conroy and his management team might be thinking the start of the season was just a blip and not the norm, the Flames might still have a chance to win hockey games and if they move Zadorov, it could be pulling the trigger too soon and then realizing it was a mistake. The Flames are seemingly prepared to wait a bit longer to see how this season plays out.

Brad Treliving Craig Conroy Flames Leafs trade

What If the Flames Keep Losing?

The hint here from Weekes is that things could change down the line if Calgary continues to struggle. The Leafs like Zadorov. They’ve identified him as a top target and Leafs GM Brad Treliving knows what he’s getting in the player. If Toronto is ready to pull the trigger on a deal, it’s simply a matter of Calgary being ready to sell.

Next: Status of Trade Talks Between Oilers and Canadiens on Jake Allen