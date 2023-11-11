Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis tweeted on Saturday, “As we’ve written the last few weeks, the Flames are on the cusp of a major retool/selloff, which could certainly be hastened by Zadorov’s desire to be moved.” He adds, “The bad start and impressive debuts by several farmhands simply confirm the time is right for a bold new approach. The ride is about to get a little wilder for Conroy and Flames fans.”

If the 4-7-2 Flames are internally talking about selling off pieces already, the uber-competitive defenseman, who has already been quite vocal about the struggles of the team, might have seen the writing on the wall. If their plan isn’t to compete, why should he want to stick around?

He recognizes the situation unfolding in Calgary. As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), he’s essentially auditioning for the most significant contract of his career. His agent alluded to it on social media Friday night, when after a goal and a huge hit, the amount of ice time he was getting was not sitting well with the player. Being relegated to the role of a third-pairing defenseman on a struggling team does not position him for success. He wants to be on a team that wants and needs him, ready to use his unique skill set to its potential.

Flames Will Offload A Number of Pieces, But At Their Own Pace

Toronto, Vancouver, and New Jersey are actively pursuing Zadorov, revealed TSN Insider Darren Dreger. So too, Chris Tanev, a reliable right-shot defenseman, is a significant attraction, alongside Noah Hanifin. The Flames, however, are not in a rush to offload assets. Open to significant offers, there is no apparent urgency from Calgary to make a deal at this time.

Zadorov, 28, has one goal and four assists in 12 games so far this season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal that pays him $3.5 million annually.

