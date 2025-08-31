Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried

Edmonton Oilers fans may need to brace for a tense start to the season. According to veteran NHL insider John Shannon, superstar Connor McDavid will head into the 2025–26 campaign without a new contract in place.

“There are people in Edmonton holding their breath,” Shannon said on his 100% Hockey podcast. “It’s not going to be announced in training camp. He’s going to go into the regular season without a new contract.”

It is intriguing how Shannon would know this when no one from McDavid’s camp has confirmed it to be accurate. This suggests that Shannon is offering his opinion as fact, rather than presenting evidence that he has heard it from someone with more information on the matter, namely that McDavid is going to wait. No other sources have offered the same definitive statement that this extension won’t be completed over the next few weeks.

The Oilers’ captain did say he had “no preference” as to when the deal, if signed, would get done. That opened the door to waiting until later in the season. Still, most insiders who cover the Oilers extensively still believed this extension would happen before training camp. Many maintain that belief, even after McDavid’s comments at the Team Canada Olympic orientation camp.

Shannon’s report won’t make Oilers’ fans feel confident. For those who were already worried, things just took another ominous turn.

Is Connor McDavid waiting to sign his extension until after the season starts?

Why Would McDavid Wait So Long?

The revelation has sparked concern among Oilers fans, especially given the straightforward nature of the negotiation process. McDavid, entering the final year of his deal with a full no-movement clause, holds all the leverage — and whatever he asks for, the Oilers are expected to grant.

Still, McDavid has been clear that there’s no rush. Speaking earlier this week at Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp, he said: “I have every intention to win in Edmonton… I’m taking my time, going through everything with my family, my agent, everybody involved.”

Elliotte Friedman hinted the Oilers needed to convince McDavid that this was a Stanley Cup contender this season and for seasons to come. If true, how long will that process take?

While Sportsnet’s Mark Spector downplayed the speculation, saying he’s seen no indication McDavid won’t re-sign, Shannon’s comments add to a growing sense of unease. David Staples of the Edmonton Journal writes, “John Shannon is a credible NHL insider. If he says this, he’s heard it from a reliable course. I have zero reason to doubt the message, which has me worried.” He added, “So what’s the hold-up then? This is what I can’t figure. If it’s McDavid waiting to see how this current team shapes up, well, that could make for many unsettling months for the team, the fans, and the city.”

McDavid’s future in Edmonton may still be secure, but the timing — and the reports from people often in the know — has created a darker cloud over what should be an optimistic season.

