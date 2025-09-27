NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up

As the 2025-26 NHL season edges closer, there are more rumors to cover, with some big names being front and center in the rumor mill. It’s not just Connor McDavid who hasn’t signed yet and with plenty of speculation surrounding trades, contract talks, and potential roster moves, this is a busy update.

Trusted sources like Elliotte Friedman, Chris Johnston, and Frank Seravalli had the bigger scoops of the week.

Maple Leafs Add A Goalie and Are Talking Trades

While things remain status quo in other markets, in Toronto, the team is now a focal point for some of the bigger news items of the week. Friedman noted that the Maple Leafs have been in discussions regarding Jack Roslovic but he still hasn’t signed a deal with an NHL club.

Roslovic is not the only player the Leafs have looked at, as Chris Johnston added that the Leafs’ front office has explored moving some depth forwards, including Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and others. GM Brad Treliving hasn’t found a deal that makes sense. Buzz is that he might be looking at targets like Pavel Zacha in Boston or Bo Horvat with the Islanders.

Meanwhile, the Leafs signed goaltender James Reimer on a PTO, in part because the team found out that Joseph Woll was taking a leave for personal reasons.

Latest on Kirill Kaprizov and Tampering Allegations

In Minnesota, Elliotte Friedman reported that Kirill Kaprizov’s negotiations are in a holding pattern. Some are wondering if Kaprizov truly intends to stay with the Wild, but there has been no indication that he’s looking to leave. Insiders assume this is about leverage and money, and trying to get the most out of the Wild that he can.

Friedman suggested in a recent interview that he believed tampering was occurring behind the scenes, although he couldn’t prove it.

Where Are Things At With Connor McDavid?

Frank Seravalli suggested that Connor McDavid’s extension discussions could extend all the way to June, even though he was in the minority on that one. Friedman believes the McDavid deal is forthcoming and could be finalized within the next two weeks. He’s under the impression that the AAV will be much lower than most people expect.

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 said he’s heard that a two-year option might be the best bet for McDavid. Others hinted that the AAV might shock people, leaving Kaprizov as the high bar for NHL salaries when all is said and done.

The Edmonton Oilers introduced Stan Bowman to the media on Wednesday and the new GM and Executive Vice President talked his past mistakes.

Carter Hart Going to the Golden Knights?

Seravalli confirmed that Carter Hart is down to a working list of suitors, including the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. Johnston believes it will be Vegas who lands the former Philadelphia Flyer on a new contract.

The Athletic reported that one of their writers lost credentials when they inquired about the Golden Knights’ interest in a player from the Hockey Canada trial, suggesting the team is quite sensitive about the subject. Vegas might actually sign both Michael McLeod and Hart.

Ducks and Mason McTavish Still Far Apart

Pierre LeBrun notes, “Status quo on the Mason McTavish front. Still slow going there. As we always say, it can change with one phone call. But right now it’s not there.”

Friedman confirmed things are in a holding pattern when it comes to the two sides.

