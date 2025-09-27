Ducks, McTavish Closing in on Six-Year, $42M Extension

After weeks of uncertainty, the Anaheim Ducks and forward Mason McTavish are on the verge of finalizing a six-year contract extension worth $7 million annually. The deal, first reported Saturday by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, signals an end to a tense holdout that saw the 22-year-old skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s instead of attending Ducks training camp.

Big piece of business done for both team and player https://t.co/F0GzZyYF37 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 27, 2025

McTavish, drafted third overall in 2021, had been in a standoff with Anaheim’s front office as the two sides struggled to bridge the gap between what the team wanted to sign him for and what the player and his camp knew he was worth as the salary cap was increasing. The Ducks were reluctant to offer a short-term “bridge deal,” while McTavish sought a contract that reflected his importance to the team as young players were getting bigger and bigger paydays.

Mason McTavish Ducks contract

In 229 career NHL games, McTavish has tallied 60 goals and 140 points, cementing himself as one of Anaheim’s most reliable young forwards. His blend of scoring touch, physical play, and two-way responsibility has made him a cornerstone of the Ducks’ rebuild.

With the extension nearly complete, Anaheim locks in another piece of its promising young core. For McTavish, the contract delivers the recognition and stability he was seeking. For the Ducks, it secures a critical building block in their push toward contention.

