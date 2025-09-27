Anaheim Ducks
Ducks, McTavish Closing in on Six-Year, $42M Extension
The Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish are close to completing a six-year extension worth $7 million annually.
After weeks of uncertainty, the Anaheim Ducks and forward Mason McTavish are on the verge of finalizing a six-year contract extension worth $7 million annually. The deal, first reported Saturday by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, signals an end to a tense holdout that saw the 22-year-old skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s instead of attending Ducks training camp.
Big piece of business done for both team and player https://t.co/F0GzZyYF37— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 27, 2025
McTavish, drafted third overall in 2021, had been in a standoff with Anaheim’s front office as the two sides struggled to bridge the gap between what the team wanted to sign him for and what the player and his camp knew he was worth as the salary cap was increasing. The Ducks were reluctant to offer a short-term “bridge deal,” while McTavish sought a contract that reflected his importance to the team as young players were getting bigger and bigger paydays.
In 229 career NHL games, McTavish has tallied 60 goals and 140 points, cementing himself as one of Anaheim’s most reliable young forwards. His blend of scoring touch, physical play, and two-way responsibility has made him a cornerstone of the Ducks’ rebuild.
With the extension nearly complete, Anaheim locks in another piece of its promising young core. For McTavish, the contract delivers the recognition and stability he was seeking. For the Ducks, it secures a critical building block in their push toward contention.
Next: Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 hours ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury's retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Insider Refutes Earlier Report That Necas Balked at Avs Solid Offer
Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche are in preliminary discussions on a contract extension....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Insider Suggests Tampering Whispers Surround Kaprizov Situation
Elliotte Friedman discusses the Kaprizov tampering allegations that could explain his contract decisions with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
“Forgotten” Member of Oilers Could Be Signed Today
Find out why the Oilers Knoblauch extension is important for Edmonton's future after two...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Could Retain Rasmus Andersson With One Key Move
Is a Rasmus Andersson Flames extension possible? Discover the latest developments regarding his future...