NHL News
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury’s retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his goodbye game with the Penguins?
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun posted on social media that the buzz surrounding Marc-Andre Fleury might not be limited to one return game in Pittsburgh. LeBrun posted on Friday that teams will be calling Fleury later in the season and trying to get him to come out of retirement.
LeBrun wrote:
“So I will just say this: I believe teams will try to convince Fleury out of retirement in January. I don’t know what he will say, but I am telling you teams will call, 100 percent.”
So I will just say this: I believe teams will try to convince Fleury out of retirement in January. I don’t know what he will say, but I am telling you teams will call, 100 percent. https://t.co/t7Vm3o43iw— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 27, 2025
Fleury will play Saturday night for the Penguins in a one-off game to say goodbye to Penguins fans. All day on Friday, his former teammates were having a blast with him at practice and in photos. It became evident early that Fleury was having a blast, and many wondered if he might miss the camaraderie that comes with being an active NHL player.
Alternatively, this might be the perfect way for him to say goodbye and ride off into the sunset.
Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, responded to LeBrun’s post with a set of emoji eyes. The hint, perhaps, is that Fleury coming back might not be entirely off the table.
