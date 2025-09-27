Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid hasn’t even hit free agency, but the possibility of hockey’s best player becoming available has NHL teams (and some fairly credible hockey outlets) dreaming up scenarios that border on the absurd. While the Oilers remain confident they can keep their captain, The Athletic recently asked writers across the league to pitch how their teams might lure McDavid. The responses produced some wildly creative—and occasionally outlandish—ideas.

The Carolina Hurricanes, who seem to be in every significant discussion these days for a difference-maker on offense, proposed perhaps the boldest “actual” trade concept: a package of three first-round picks, Andrei Svechnikov, top prospect Bradly Nadeau, and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Even that, Cory Lavalette, who proposed the pitch, admitted, “still might not be enough.”

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames leaned into drama, suggesting McDavid embrace his inner Anakin Skywalker and join Edmonton’s hated rival three hours south. A new arena, cap flexibility, and a “dark side” storyline would make him the most polarizing player in Canada overnight.

Some pitches played up lifestyle. The Anaheim Ducks offered McDavid golf with Teemu Selanne, surfing with Paul Kariya, and life away from the Alberta microscope. Dallas Stars writers leaned on tax breaks, a reliable goalie in Jake Oettinger, and a GM who’s been in place since McDavid’s junior days.

Others went for pure spectacle. Columbus promised cannons booming “60 to 70 times,” while Boston teased the idea of “future McDavids” thanks to the city’s surplus of colleges (that felt like an odd one). Nashville’s pitch? Country music cameos and nights out with Morgan Wallen.

Even Edmonton’s rivals in Toronto threw their hat in, reminding McDavid he grew up a Leafs fan. Their pitch was simple: come home, play with Auston Matthews, and be the man to finally deliver a Cup to hockey’s most tortured market.

Some suggestions bordered on wishful thinking. Minnesota openly admitted they’d rather keep their own No. 97, Kirill Kaprizov. Winnipeg offered little more than “please?” while pointing to Connor Hellebuyck’s dominance as a playoff draw.

A frustrated Connor McDavid Oilers

From Vegas’ high-roller lifestyle pitch to Utah’s promise of a brand-new franchise identity, the hypotheticals show just how much McDavid would reshape any team. Whether it’s through blockbuster trades or lifestyle appeals, the league is already lining up with ideas—just in case hockey’s biggest star ever actually hits the open market.

What Could the Oilers Offer?

Of course, this column would not be complete without an offer from the team McDavid currently plays for. It’s the team he’s most likely to sign with, even if it’s a short-term deal.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman wrote, “Though the Oilers’ longer-term future looks uncertain, there aren’t many teams more primed to win the Stanley Cup right now. Most of the core players are locked up, including Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, and they can keep the window open a bit longer if McDavid stays. McDavid has said he wants to win in Edmonton, so re-signing increases the chance of that happening.”

McDavid has openly said his main focus is to bring the Oilers a Stanley Cup. It seems like a stretch to suggest he’s ready to pack that in. He might only give the Oilers two more years, but that would be three more chances to finally get over the hurdle.

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 said that several extension scenarios are on the table. “I’ve even heard…it wouldn’t shock me if McDavid signed a two-year contract at like, $14 million.” (Real Kyper and Bourne Show). If McDavid does this, the offers from other teams will have clearly not influenced his decision.

Next: Friedman: McDavid’s Next Deal Could Come in Lower Than Expected

