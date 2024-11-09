Nashville Predators Place D-Man Dante Fabbro on Waivers

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Once viewed as a reliable, long-term piece of Nashville’s blue line, Fabbro’s future with the team now appears uncertain, though his potential remains intriguing for teams looking to for a right-shot defenseman who might simply need a chance of scenery.
Dante Fabbro (NASH) on waivers— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 9, 2024
At 26, Fabbro had once solidified himself in the Predators’ lineup, logging over 19 minutes per game from 2019-2022 and delivering a standout 24-point season in 2021-22. But, over the last five games, his ice time has significantly fallen and he’s often been left out of the lineup entirely.
When he was playing well, his $2.5 million salary seemed like a bargain. But his role has diminished in recent seasons, with his ice time falling to just 16:21 per game last year. This season, Fabbro has only played in six of Nashville’s 14 contests, averaging a career-low 13:06 per game and remaining pointless. The Predators have been in the news lately with GM Barry Trotz threatening a “rebuild” and Fabbro might be the first piece to fall in whatever Trotz has planned.
Could Fabbro Get Claimed by Another Team?
Despite his reduced role, Fabbro still has potential as a top-four defenseman. He is in the final year of his $2.5 million contract, which was signed to avoid arbitration and secure cost certainty for Nashville. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for a team in need of defensive depth.
The Predators’ decision to potentially prioritize younger blueliners or their preference to go with Luke Schenn could be a win for another team.
Whether claimed off waivers or moved in another way, Fabbro could benefit from a change of scenery. If he finds the right situation, he has the tools to be a capable second-pairing defenseman. There are always teams looking for right-shot defensemen. Is Fabbro someone a team might want to take a chance on?
Next: False Narrative Surrounds Bruins’ Trent Frederic Trade Talk
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
Fans urge the Oilers to claim Dante Fabbro off waivers, even if it means...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
If the Edmonton Oilers could bring back former defenseman Cody Ceci at half his...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 hours ago
Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Victory vs. Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3–1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
What It Means: NCAA’s New Eligibility Rules for CHL Players
Over the past decade, more young players have chosen the NCAA hockey route, with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers & Red Wings
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8: The Canucks make a trade, the Sabres won't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers were looking for a certain type of defenseman but an insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options
As Team Canada prepares for the Four Nations tournament in February, who should be...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Recall Ville Husso from AHL on Emergency Basis
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL's Grand Rapids...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]
The Maple Leafs could look at moving David Kampf. in an attempt to get...