Nashville Predators Place D-Man Dante Fabbro on Waivers

Once a key piece of Nashville’s defense, Dante Fabbro is now on waivers, presenting teams with a chance to add a proven blueliner.

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Once viewed as a reliable, long-term piece of Nashville’s blue line, Fabbro’s future with the team now appears uncertain, though his potential remains intriguing for teams looking to for a right-shot defenseman who might simply need a chance of scenery.

At 26, Fabbro had once solidified himself in the Predators’ lineup, logging over 19 minutes per game from 2019-2022 and delivering a standout 24-point season in 2021-22. But, over the last five games, his ice time has significantly fallen and he’s often been left out of the lineup entirely.

When he was playing well, his $2.5 million salary seemed like a bargain. But his role has diminished in recent seasons, with his ice time falling to just 16:21 per game last year. This season, Fabbro has only played in six of Nashville’s 14 contests, averaging a career-low 13:06 per game and remaining pointless. The Predators have been in the news lately with GM Barry Trotz threatening a “rebuild” and Fabbro might be the first piece to fall in whatever Trotz has planned.

Could Fabbro Get Claimed by Another Team?

Despite his reduced role, Fabbro still has potential as a top-four defenseman. He is in the final year of his $2.5 million contract, which was signed to avoid arbitration and secure cost certainty for Nashville. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for a team in need of defensive depth.

The Predators’ decision to potentially prioritize younger blueliners or their preference to go with Luke Schenn could be a win for another team.

Whether claimed off waivers or moved in another way, Fabbro could benefit from a change of scenery. If he finds the right situation, he has the tools to be a capable second-pairing defenseman. There are always teams looking for right-shot defensemen. Is Fabbro someone a team might want to take a chance on?

