False Narrative Surrounds Bruins’ Trent Frederic Trade Talk

Rumors surrounding Trent Frederic and trade talks out of Boston may have gotten louder, but according to one source, the belief that the Boston Bruins are looking to trade the forward isn’t accurate. It appears the team is not actively looking to move him, even if they are taking calls and won’t close the door on trade talks with other teams.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes recently highlighted Frederic as a player drawing significant interest around the league. However, sources close to the Bruins indicate that while general manager Don Sweeney isn’t actively trying to move on.

Sports writer James Murphy poked around on this and found out: “He’s not being shopped.” This came from an NHL source and another executive noted that while Frederic’s name has come up in discussions, it doesn’t mean Boston is motivated to deal him. “Donny’s job as a GM is to listen, but that doesn’t mean they’re looking to move him,” the executive said.

The Bruins aren’t shopping Trent Frederic in trade discussions

Teams Will Keep Calling the Bruins on Frederic

Frederic’s appeal is understandable noted both sources. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward recorded 18 goals and 22 assists over 82 games last season. Despite his slow start — just one goal and two assists in 15 games — the former first-round pick is not someone the Bruins are willing to simply move on from. He remains a valuable asset for the Bruins, especially given his physicality and ability to chip in offensively.

However, as the Bruins continue to try and find their way this season, teams will poke around their players in the hopes Sweeney needs to make a desperate move.

Boston’s 7-7-1 start has fueled rumors involving Frederic and other players, but the source Murphy talked to asked an important question: Why would interested teams be willing to part with assets now when Frederic could become available as a free agent next summer? If they aren’t willing to pay for him and the Bruins aren’t willing to give him away, it’s not likely a trade happens any time soon, if at all.

At best, this might be something that takes place closer to the NHL Trade Deadline, assuming the Bruins fall out of contention and Frederic decides not to return as a pending UFA. If he hits the market, one team to watch is the St. Louis Blues. A St. Louis native, Frederic could be a perfect fit for a franchise eager to bring local talent into the fold. “They’re not getting the Tkachuks, but Frederic would be a good start,” a source noted.

