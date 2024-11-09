False Narrative Surrounds Bruins’ Trent Frederic Trade Talk

Rumors surrounding Trent Frederic and trade talks out of Boston may have gotten louder, but according to one source, the belief that the Boston Bruins are looking to trade the forward isn’t accurate. It appears the team is not actively looking to move him, even if they are taking calls and won’t close the door on trade talks with other teams.
NHL insider Kevin Weekes recently highlighted Frederic as a player drawing significant interest around the league. However, sources close to the Bruins indicate that while general manager Don Sweeney isn’t actively trying to move on.
Sports writer James Murphy poked around on this and found out: “He’s not being shopped.” This came from an NHL source and another executive noted that while Frederic’s name has come up in discussions, it doesn’t mean Boston is motivated to deal him. “Donny’s job as a GM is to listen, but that doesn’t mean they’re looking to move him,” the executive said.
Teams Will Keep Calling the Bruins on Frederic
Frederic’s appeal is understandable noted both sources. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward recorded 18 goals and 22 assists over 82 games last season. Despite his slow start — just one goal and two assists in 15 games — the former first-round pick is not someone the Bruins are willing to simply move on from. He remains a valuable asset for the Bruins, especially given his physicality and ability to chip in offensively.
However, as the Bruins continue to try and find their way this season, teams will poke around their players in the hopes Sweeney needs to make a desperate move.
Boston’s 7-7-1 start has fueled rumors involving Frederic and other players, but the source Murphy talked to asked an important question: Why would interested teams be willing to part with assets now when Frederic could become available as a free agent next summer? If they aren’t willing to pay for him and the Bruins aren’t willing to give him away, it’s not likely a trade happens any time soon, if at all.
At best, this might be something that takes place closer to the NHL Trade Deadline, assuming the Bruins fall out of contention and Frederic decides not to return as a pending UFA. If he hits the market, one team to watch is the St. Louis Blues. A St. Louis native, Frederic could be a perfect fit for a franchise eager to bring local talent into the fold. “They’re not getting the Tkachuks, but Frederic would be a good start,” a source noted.
Next: Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 hours ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
If the Edmonton Oilers could bring back former defenseman Cody Ceci at half his...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 hours ago
Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Victory vs. Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3–1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
What It Means: NCAA’s New Eligibility Rules for CHL Players
Over the past decade, more young players have chosen the NCAA hockey route, with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers & Red Wings
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8: The Canucks make a trade, the Sabres won't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers were looking for a certain type of defenseman but an insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options
As Team Canada prepares for the Four Nations tournament in February, who should be...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Recall Ville Husso from AHL on Emergency Basis
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL's Grand Rapids...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]
The Maple Leafs could look at moving David Kampf. in an attempt to get...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Predators, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Flyers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 7: How bad is Matthews' injury, are the Oilers...