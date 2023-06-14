According to a report by Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Montreal Canadiens are doing everything in their power to try and move up a few spots in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Currently slotted at the No. 5 spot — a place where they will get a significant player — the Habs reportedly want to move and get a potential franchise-altering prospect.

Basu writes:

We can also confirm a report from Radio-Canada colleague Alexandre Gascon on Wednesday morning that the Canadiens are trying everything they can to move up in the draft. The report cites their efforts to swap picks with the San Jose Sharks at No. 4, but the Canadiens have also contacted the Anaheim Ducks to see what it would take to move up to No. 2.

The cost alone to move up one spot to the No. 4 pick would be significant. But, as Basu rightfully points out, “The cost would likely be astronomical to get from No. 5 to No. 2.” That said, if the Canadiens can pull off a trade and with that pick grab a player of Adam Fantilli’s skill set, it could be an absolutely massive get for the Habs.

Adam Fantilli NHL 2023 Draft prospect

Basu also explains that the organization would have to dig deep and do its due diligence to determine if the cost associated with such a swap would be the right move. He notes, “The chances of a trade-up materializing remain very slim, but the Canadiens are definitely trying.”

What Would the Canadiens Have to Give Up?

As for what the Canadiens would be willing to give Anaheim or San Jose isn’t clear, but Joel Edmundson’s name has been out there and the team would be willing to move on from Mike Hoffman — and they do not want to buy out his contract. Neither of these players would likely move the needle for such a high pick. Names like Josh Anderson and Kirby Dach would be the next level up, while prospects like Juraj Slavkofsky or Arber Xhekaj would be the types of names that would start the conversation for the teams holding the higher picks.

Next: Vegas Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Champs After an Aggressive 6 Seasons