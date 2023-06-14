According to a report by Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Montreal Canadiens are doing everything in their power to try and move up a few spots in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Currently slotted at the No. 5 spot — a place where they will get a significant player — the Habs reportedly want to move and get a potential franchise-altering prospect.
Basu writes:
We can also confirm a report from Radio-Canada colleague Alexandre Gascon on Wednesday morning that the Canadiens are trying everything they can to move up in the draft. The report cites their efforts to swap picks with the San Jose Sharks at No. 4, but the Canadiens have also contacted the Anaheim Ducks to see what it would take to move up to No. 2.
The cost alone to move up one spot to the No. 4 pick would be significant. But, as Basu rightfully points out, “The cost would likely be astronomical to get from No. 5 to No. 2.” That said, if the Canadiens can pull off a trade and with that pick grab a player of Adam Fantilli’s skill set, it could be an absolutely massive get for the Habs.
Basu also explains that the organization would have to dig deep and do its due diligence to determine if the cost associated with such a swap would be the right move. He notes, “The chances of a trade-up materializing remain very slim, but the Canadiens are definitely trying.”
What Would the Canadiens Have to Give Up?
As for what the Canadiens would be willing to give Anaheim or San Jose isn’t clear, but Joel Edmundson’s name has been out there and the team would be willing to move on from Mike Hoffman — and they do not want to buy out his contract. Neither of these players would likely move the needle for such a high pick. Names like Josh Anderson and Kirby Dach would be the next level up, while prospects like Juraj Slavkofsky or Arber Xhekaj would be the types of names that would start the conversation for the teams holding the higher picks.
Next: Vegas Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Champs After an Aggressive 6 Seasons
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Fine With Losing Steve Staios Amidst Senators Rumors
Ken Holland is unconcerned about the prospect of losing Steve Staios to the Ottawa...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs choosing to hire Shane Doan is a smart way to...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season
Pierre-Luc Dubois has officially requested a trade out of Winnipeg and will not re-sign...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 2 weeks ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...