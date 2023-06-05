Cole Caufield Inks Eight-Year Deal with the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have secured their star forward, Cole Caufield, for the long term with an eight-year contract. The deal, valued at an average annual value (AAV) of $7.85 million, totals a substantial $62.8 million. This contract comes in just below Nick Suzuki’s cap hit of $7.875 million, further solidifying the Canadiens’ commitment to their young core.

GOAL CAUFIELD IS STAYING IN MONTREAL ❤️ @colecaufield has signed an 8-year deal with the @CanadiensMTL! pic.twitter.com/zlKyOLLugM — NHL (@NHL) June 5, 2023

The breakdown of Caufield’s contract reveals a strategic distribution of payments over the years. In the first two years, he will earn $4.975 million with an additional $5 million signing bonus. The third year sees a significant increase to $9.975 million, demonstrating the team’s confidence in his abilities. In subsequent years, his salary ranges from $5.985 million to $8.705 million, with limited no-trade clauses gradually kicking in.

The 22-year-old forward made an impressive impact in the 2022-23 season, tallying 26 goals and 10 assists in just 46 games before a season-ending shoulder injury. Caufield, a native of Mosinee, Wisconsin, led the Canadiens in goals for the second consecutive year, sharing the top spot with Nick Suzuki. At the time of his injury, Caufield ranked 11th in the NHL in goals and eighth in even-strength tallies. He has the potential to be an elite winger for many years and is was already one of the best shooters in the NHL.

With a total of 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 NHL games, Caufield has proven his scoring prowess and ability to contribute to his team’s success. Although the price tag may appear steep based on the limited number of games he’s played in his career, the Canadiens made a calculated move by locking him in at this number during a period when the team is rebuilding. As the team matures and becomes a contender, Caufield’s contract is expected to be considered a steal.

If Caufield can maintain good health, his potential is boundless. As he enters his prime, he is poised to develop into an even greater player. The contract represents a fair deal for both Caufield and the Canadiens, with ample room for growth and potential rewards for both parties. With this signing, the Canadiens have solidified their commitment to their young core and are looking forward to a bright future with Cole Caufield leading the charge.

