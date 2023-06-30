Tyler Bertuzzi Informs Bruins He’s Testing NHL Free Agency

In a disappointing turn of events for the Boston Bruins, forward Tyler Bertuzzi is set to test the free-agent market on July 1, according to insider reports. This news comes after the Bruins traded Taylor Hall as a salary cap dump, hoping to retain Bertuzzi and sign him to an extension. However, the Bruins now face the prospect of losing both players, leaving fans bewildered and raising questions about the team’s future.
Bertuzzi’s impact on Bruins fans was undeniable, despite playing only 28 games. As interest in Bertuzzi grows, a handful of teams will start to emerge as a potential landing spot.
Bertuzzi’s Desire for Free Agency
While Bertuzzi’s desire to test free agency might not directly involve the Bruins, it certainly impacts their ability to retain him. Sources suggest that Bertuzzi made it clear to the Detroit Red Wings, during discussions of a potential extension, that he intended to hit free agency this summer. It appears he’s sticking to that plan. His camp recognizes the value he holds in the market, particularly after his impressive performance for the Bruins. The Bruins, despite their efforts to keep him, face difficulties due to Bertuzzi’s desire for his first free-agency experience and the team’s existing salary cap issues.
Acquired from the Red Wings at the trade deadline, Bertuzzi wasted no time making an impact. He seemed like the perfect fit and a quintessential “Bruin”. In just 21 regular-season games, the 2013 second-round pick tallied four goals and 12 assists. Bertuzzi’s contributions continued in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he proved to be a vital offensive presence, matching the team lead in goals and tying Brad Marchand for points. His performance endeared him to Bruins fans, and he certainly was not the reason the team was ousted early despite winning the Presidents Trophy.
As Bertuzzi heads toward free agency, the Florida Panthers emerge as a potential suitor. The Panthers have reportedly shown significant interest in the talented winger, but they won’t be the only team. The limitations, if any, are what clubs have the money to actively be buyers at the opening of this year’s free agency. The limited salary cap jump has done a number on a variety of teams and the market might not be there as it has been in the past. Perhaps the Bruins are holding out hope he doesn’t get the offers he’d like and comes back to the team with a willingness to stick around.
The Bruins’ Cap Constraints and Uncertain Future
The Bruins’ decision to trade Hall as a cap dump was partially made in the hopes of retaining Bertuzzi. The looming departure of both players leaves fans questioning the team’s direction and raises concerns about the upcoming season, especially in light of the news that Dmitry Orlov may also leave and the organization is operating under the assumption that both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won’t be back.
The impending free agency of Bertuzzi leaves Bruins fans disheartened, as they recognize the impact he had in his short time with the team. The Bruins face a difficult decision as they balance their desire to retain his services, but understand that he wants to see what’s out there. Fans eagerly await the resolution of this contract saga and media insiders are wondering if he’ll be the first big-ticket item bought in free agency. If so, who gets him?
Next: Insider Says Maple Leafs Sweating to Close Nylander Contract
