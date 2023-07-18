Calgary Flames to Retire Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34 Jersey

The Calgary Flames have announced that they will retire Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34 jersey on March 2nd, 2024. One of the greatest Finnish netminders of all time, Kiprusoff holds multiple franchise records, including wins (305), shutouts (41), goals-against average (2.46), save percentage (.913), and games played by a goaltender (576). In addition, he leads the Flames in playoff shutouts with six.

Kiprusoff played a remarkable nine seasons and nearly 600 games for the Flames from the late 2000s to the early 2010s. His exceptional goaltending played a vital role in the Flames’ sustained success during that period, which included a memorable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004 and Kiprusoff winning the Vezina Trophy in 2006.

The 2004 playoff run occurred before he became a full-time starter, but his outstanding performance cannot be understated. He played only 38 regular-season games that year, but his remarkable .933 save percentage and a league-leading 1.69 goals-against average, placed him second in Vezina Trophy voting.

He said he loved his time in Calgary, which spanned from 2003 to 2013 when he retired. He played 576 games, earned 305 wins, had 41 shutouts, and holds the record for most Flames wins in a single season with 45. Expressing his gratitude, Kiprusoff stated, “It’s the biggest honor you can get. It was kind of my last chance to be a starting goalie in the NHL. How I was treated there from Day 1 was great. A great nine years.”

Congratulations poured in for Kiprusoff on this well-deserved honor as his jersey will hang among the greatest in Flames history. His exceptional skills between the pipes solidified his legacy as one of the best goaltenders to have ever graced the organization.

