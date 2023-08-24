McDavid Raises Eyebrows Answering Oilers Extension Questions

A recent article penned by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector brought to light the complex blend of commitment and uncertainty surrounding Edmonton Oilers’ star player, Connor McDavid. While McDavid affirmed his dedication to the team and the city, his candid acknowledgment that he can’t guarantee re-signing with the club upon the expiry of his contract raised eyebrows and stirred discussions. McDavid even acknowledged that he knew his response might not sit well with everyone.

Related: Auston Matthews Commits to Maple Leafs via $53 Million Extension

Addressing the question that has lingered in the minds of Oilers fans, — and then popped up again when it was learned that Auston Matthews had signed a four-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs — McDavid shared his genuine fondness for playing in Edmonton and the sense of belonging it brings him and his fiance, Lauren. He acknowledged that numerous aspects aligned favorably with his life there. However, he emphasized that the future holds multiple variables that could sway his decision three years down the line when his current contract ends.

It's now or never for Connor McDavid and the Oilers, and they all know it. With three years left on his deal, and his future unclear, McDavid knows what needs to be done: "I'm 100 per cent committed to winning in Edmonton with this group." (@SportsnetSpec) https://t.co/QfoHtCDFvS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 23, 2023

“I love playing in Edmonton, and I really feel at home there. Lauren loves being in Edmonton. There are a lot – a lot — of things that check the boxes for us in Edmonton. We’re super comfortable there,” he said, making sure to butter up what was to come next. Then he noted, “But with that all being said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there.”

McDavid’s second statement was cautious, aiming to temper both undue speculation and unwarranted concern: “I don’t say that to raise eyebrows or cause panic. It’s just the way that it is. But I love playing in Edmonton, I’m 100 percent committed to winning in Edmonton with this group… And we’re gonna see it through.”

Fans’ reactions to this candid revelation will differ—some interpreting it as a resolute stance on staying, while others discern a slight crack in the door to a potential departure. And, in fairness, McDavid’s predicament is complex; he cannot definitively commit to re-signing given the uncertainties that the future holds, whether they relate to finances, family, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Will The Hiring of Jeff Jackson Help?

The role of new CEO Jeff Jackson in this equation was also probed, as his presence might impact McDavid’s forthcoming contract extension negotiations. While insiders speculate that Jackson’s involvement could tilt the odds in favor of McDavid’s continued stay, the captain’s response remained guarded, choosing not to really comment on how it would factor into his ultimate decision.

Connor McDavid Oilers UD

McDavid’s candidness captures the challenge of his position—balancing his genuine love for Edmonton and the Oilers with the realities of the ever-evolving landscape of his career. His ultimate decision, shaped by factors yet unknown, will inevitably play a pivotal role in both his personal journey and the fortunes of the Oilers franchise.

He’s likely staying, but he’s left the door open to see where things go. Winning will help and that will be the aim of the Oilers, and McDavid this coming season.

Next: Oilers Amateur Scouting Shift: Fire Tyler Wright, Hire Rick Pracey