‘They Can’t Will It’: Analyst Destroys Leafs’ Marner, Matthews

Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne didn’t hold back while assessing the play of Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in big games. Arguing that elite stars must show up in the biggest moments, the 6-1 Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers is a prime example of how the top two scorers on the roster can’t reach the same level as some of the top scorers in other organizations.

Bourne noted:

As someone who, by and large, is a defender of elite talents coming through eventually, I’m thinking that maybe it’ll get better in Game 6 and they’ll find it. But, like we know, the sample size is so large in these sorts of moments that they can’t will it. They can’t choose in a big game to say your best, my best, fight to the death, ours will be better. They cannot do it.

Marner and Matthews are struggling for the Maple Leafs

He added:

“Yes, in some games, the game will unfold in a way that breaks their way; they’ll get some bounces, and by the way, when I say day, I’m talking [Auston] Matthews and [Mitch] Marner. Willy Nylander is their only hope for a goal. John Tavares has five goals and 10 assists; he’s working his tail off. Matthews and Marner, they cannot will them win the way that sometimes McDavid and Draisaitl can; I’ll just say we’re going to get us one, no one else needs to play good, these two can’t do that.”

Bourne isn’t the only one who believes the Maple Leafs must show up and execute better.

Several players spoke after the loss. Morgan Rielly, for example, shared what the Leafs need to bounce back in Game 6: “Competitiveness and execution.” Chris Tanev took the heat for the loss, but it certainly wasn’t on him.

The ESPN panel also had their opinions. Chris Pronger noted, “The lack of emotion I see… I would be pissed off.” Mark Messier, said, “This what was the worst performance we’ve seen in a long time…” The always opinionated P.K. Subban added, “Embarrassing… If they lose this series, there has to be a change…”

One X.com user wrote, “Mikko Rantanen has 8 goals in his last 6 playoff games. Mitch Marner has 7 playoff goals over the course of his 6-year contract. Make of that what you will.”

What Does This Mean for the Maple Leafs?

Chris Johnston of TSN spoke with Brandon Carlo, who joined the team at the trade deadline after beating them in multiple playoff series while with Boston. Carlo said, “I have the utmost faith that these guys are ready to take the next step.” What does that look like? For starters, it will require a level of determination that Bourne doesn’t believe Matthews and Marner possess.

If that doesn’t happen in Game 6, it might be time to let Marner move on and make some serious changes. This team has a reworked defense corps and a new head coach who doesn’t have the time or patience for this kind of nonchalance.

