‘Put My Own Stats on Back Burner’: Oilers Star Ahead of Game 5

Leon Draisaitl said ahead of a critical Game 5 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights that he wants to contribute offensively, but the most important thing is picking up a win. If that means he has to sacrifice his own offense to get the victory, so be it.

Draisaitl hasn’t scored goals as often as he’d like in the 2025 playoffs. Still, he has 15 points in 10 games, and the Oilers are getting production from all four lines, including depth players. This has created a situation where the Oilers can send the Golden Knights packing on Wednesday night, and Leon is willing to make that trade. He’s in it to win it.

One role he’s relished is in stifling Jack Eichel. Eichel had three assists on May 8th versus the Oilers, but in the previous two games has only one point. Better yet, he’s been limited to three total shots in those two games.

When asked why he’s willing to take on the assignment of checking the Golden Knights’ superstar, Draisaitl responded, “Because I want to win, and I know sometimes that’s what it takes to win.” He added, “I can put my own stats on the back burner for a couple of months if that means that we’re going to be the last team standing.”

Head coach Kris Knoblauch commented on Draisaitl taking on the Eichel checking role as well. The coach noted:

“Leon should win the Hart Trophy. … Also, he’s probably the best defensive forward in the league. I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. If he was on the penalty kill regularly, he’s definitely in that conversation.”

Draisaitl Showing Real Leadership for the Oilers

Naysayers will suggest this is a star player coming up with reasons to justify a lack of goal scoring by his own standards. That’s not what’s going on here. Instead, this is a demonstration of real leadership and getting everyone involved.

Leon Draisaitl injured for the Edmonton Oilers

This is the kind of leadership and depth that builds championship teams. And, it’s not the first time he’s done this. Draisaitl took on a similar role against Dallas last year, and it sparked his personal growth as a two-way player. He sees the benefits of depth scoring, and while Connor McDavid and Draisaitl could take on the role of scoring all of the Oilers’ goals, they don’t have to score every goal to consistently deliver in big moments.

With another strong performance, McDavid and Draisaitl have the opportunity once again to carry the team into the Western Conference Final. Draisaitl has made it clear that the end goal is the Stanley Cup.

