NHL News
‘Lot of Work to Do’: Tocchet Gets Huge Coach Salary to Lead Flyers
Rick Tocchet gets a top-five coaching salary with the Philadelphia Flyers, and he says he’s always been a Flyer at heart.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Rick Tocchet is now among the top-five paid coaches in the NHL. Tocchet signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in a deal that will pay him more than $5 million per season.
LeBrun writes, “Tocchet’s five-year deal pays him $5.25M a year. He had multiple teams chasing him. Strong market ends up in a very good contract.” Still, it’s a lot for a coach who has made the playoffs twice in nine seasons.
The deal goes to show how badly the Flyers wanted Tocchet, how respected he is around the league, and what the demand was for his services around the NHL.
The Flyers were willing to pay Tocchet a top-five salary, giving him a deal in the same range as Mike Sullivan and Jon Cooper, two of the league’s most respected coaches. It’s also a huge jump for Tocchet, who was making $2.75 million with the Vancouver Canucks and was reportedly offered $4.5 million to stay.
Why Did Tocchet Choose the Flyers?
The assumption was that Tocchet’s previous run as a Flyer had something to do with his hire. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic writes that it wasn’t the main reason the Flyers wanted him, and he wanted them. The contract, the future of the team, and the stability were key factors.
Kurz writes, “the Flyers will be free of most of the dead money they’re carrying on the salary cap, and will look to start adding big-name, big-money players in free agency, or in trades for players who might have trade protection.
Tocchet told NHL.com, “I’ve always been a Flyer at heart and have taken that passion and energy that embodies this city and organization with me throughout my career. He added, “I want to thank Danny Briere, Keith Jones, and Dan Hilferty for this honor and opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team back among the NHL elite where we belong. We have a lot of work to do and much to accomplish, but I am confident in the direction we are heading and determined to get us there.”
Next: ‘Put My Own Stats on Back Burner’: Oilers Star Ahead of Game 5
