No Green Light: McDavid Contract Update Sparks New Concern

Connor McDavid is set to begin the 2025–26 season under the final year of his current contract, and as of now, no new deal has been finalized. Pierre LeBrun of TSN said that McDavid will green-light his agent when McDavid is ready, but that hasn’t happened yet, and it might not happen over the course of the following month.

According to the NHL insider, discussions between McDavid, his agent, and team management remain in the early stages, with no concrete numbers exchanged. When the two sides are ready for that part, it will be a five-minute discussion. Until then, everyone waits.

The Oilers’ superstar became eligible for a new contract on July 1, but no one expected him to sign at that time. Many knew this was going to take a few weeks. The surprise now seems to be that things continue to drag on. LeBrun hinted that McDavid will likely start the season under his current deal. Until he’s comfortable, the yardage markers aren’t moving.

McDavid’s agent, the forward, and Oilers management are all making it clear that discussions will only advance when McDavid is comfortable moving on to the next phase. Whether that happens before camp puck drop, or it doesn’t happen at all, is the big question now. The hope is for an early resolution, but LeBrun says this isn’t about numbers. It’s about finding a path forward that works for both sides.

For now, all the Oilers can do is be ready and keep open lines of communication strong. There’s optimism that an agreement could still be reached before the season begins, but everyone seems to be preparing for things to drag out a little longer. Fans should expect things to take more time. Nothing is imminent.

