Maple Leafs Lose in OT to Panthers, McCauley Slump Continues

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 5-4 in overtime to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, missing an opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the reigning Stanley Cup champions. With the series now sitting at 2-1 in favor of Toronto, the loss was a gut punch in a game riddled with momentum swings, goaltending woes, and renewed controversy.

Brad Marchand, the Overtime Hero

Brad Marchand delivered the dagger at 15:27 of overtime, netting the winner and notching his 33rd career playoff point against the Leafs. He continues to be a killer against the Maple Leafs. Marchand’s game-winner not only revived the Panthers’ hopes but reminded fans about why the Panthers went out and acquired him at the trade deadline. The veteran continues to show up in big moments, now doing so in a Florida jersey after his high-profile move from Boston.

Brad Marchand Panthers OT

Marchand spoke after the game about the Panthers finding their game and having the belief in the room that they weren’t out of this series. There are a lot of veterans in the room and they weren’t going down without a fight. When asked about the confidence this win breeds for Game 4, Marchand noted that Game 3 had little bearing on the next one. They have to park this and come back out ready to play and try to tie up the series.

Woll Struggled in Net for the Maple Leafs

While Marchand’s overtime goal was the headline, the story behind the Leafs’ loss may start in net. Joseph Woll was in for Anthony Stolarz (out with what is believed to be a concussion) and Woll struggled in his second start of this series. He surrendered five goals on 37 shots, including a soft fourth goal from fourth-liner Jonah Gadjovich that he simply had to stop.

With Woll giving up at least three goals in all three of his playoff appearances this year, questions are growing louder about whether he can give the Leafs the same goaltending Stolarz did, or even be as good as Woll was in 2023 and 2024.

Wes McCauley Stings the Maple Leafs… Again

Adding to the fan frustration was the presence of referee Wes McCauley. With Friday’s result, the Maple Leafs are now 0-9 in playoff games officiated by McCauley — a trend that defies statistical odds and has Leafs fans coming up with conspiracy theories.

The Leafs also went 0-3 in the 2024–25 regular season when McCauley officiated.

It used to be that McCauley had a personal history with head coach Sheldon Keefe, who once testified against McCauley’s brother-in-law in a sexual assault case. With Keefe now gone, is their a reason Leafs fans have for thinking the official has it out for them?

Can’t buy a win with Wes working the game…?



The Leafs now fall to 0-9 all-time with McCauley working playoff games and also went 0-3 in the regular season with #4 officiating their games…?



— @ScoutingTheRefs #leafsforever pic.twitter.com/j5ILY91znI — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) May 10, 2025

With Game 4 looming, Toronto will need both better goaltending and a tighter defensive effort if they hope to reclaim control of the series. As for the McCauley curse? Leafs Nation is clinging to anything that will excuse a loss in a game they probably should have had after an early two-goal lead.

