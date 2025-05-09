St. Louis Blues
Rumored Blues’ Trade Candidate Likely Set Bar for Holloway Extension
Would the St. Louis Blues consider trading one of their top forwards to make the cap room needed for a Dylan Holloway extension?
As the St. Louis Blues look toward solidifying their core for the future, a recent post in The Athletic discussed what Dylan Holloway‘s next contract looks like. According to Jeremy Rutherford, Holloway could earn as much as $8 million per season on a long-term deal, and that’s thanks to Jordan Kyrou, whom the Blues might consider trading.
Rutherford argues that Kyrou’s contract could serve as a benchmark for Holloway’s next deal. But could that also mean Kyrou’s days in St. Louis are numbered?
Would the Blues Trade Kyrou While His Value Is High?
Holloway, 23, is coming off a breakout year, finishing second on the team with 26 goals and third with 63 points. With a current AAV of $2.29 million through 2025-26, he’s set for a significant raise. If the Blues aim to keep him long-term, an eight-year extension this summer could cost them north of $8 million annually—a number that closely mirrors Kyrou’s current deal.
Rutherford notes that Kyrou signed an eight-year, $65 million extension in 2022 following a season in which he tallied 27 goals and 75 points. This past year may have been his most complete campaign yet, with 36 goals, a team-best +23 rating, and standout five-on-five play. He’s also led the Blues in scoring for three straight seasons.
Typically, you keep a forward like that. However, GMs often look to sell high and Kyrou could fetch the most in return this summer.
The Blues Have a Limited Opportunity to Trade Kyrou
One key factor in determining if the Blues will consider a Kyrou trade is that his full no-trade clause kicks in on July 1, 2025, giving St. Louis a short window to explore trade options without needing his approval. With Holloway (and defenseman Philip Broberg) both due for massive raises, the Blues may be forced to consider moving a high-priced asset.
Kyrou’s high trade value is a plus. It’s enhanced by the fact that moving him gives the Blues the cap flexibility needed to extend Holloway. While it’s hard to part with a player of Kyrou’s caliber, the Blues may soon need to choose between the high-value forward they have and the rising star they want to keep.
