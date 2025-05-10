Oilers Look to Send Game 3 Message to Golden Knights and NHL

The Edmonton Oilers have a “golden” opportunity in front of them. After taking a 2–0 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on the road, Edmonton can make a profound statement to their opponent and the rest of the NHL with a Game 3 win on home ice.

This isn’t just about taking a stranglehold on the series. It’s about reinforcing a new identity — one that, thus far, has been built on six-straight comeback wins. The Oilers have gone on a history-making streak, repeatedly overcoming deficits and finding different ways to win. Their 5–4 overtime victory in Game 2 was the latest example, and if the Oilers can figure out how to get and hold a lead, the rest of the NHL might be in trouble.

More Than Just McDavid and Draisaitl

Edmonton is also proving that its team is more than two players. While stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl delivered when it mattered — connecting for the game-winner in OT — they were quiet for much of the night. It was the supporting cast that powered the victory.

Fourth-liners Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson chipped in goals, while Jake Walman added his first of the playoffs. Calvin Pickard, thrust into the starter’s role early in Round 1 stole Game 2 and continues to steady the net with timely saves. Even if his numbers aren’t flashy, he’s been all the team could have asked for and more. And despite missing top defenseman Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton’s blue line has stepped up, frustrating Vegas with sound positioning and puck movement.

Five-on-five, the Oilers have been dominant. They’ve flipped the script from the regular season, now outscoring opponents 3.15 to 2.49 per 60 minutes in even-strength play. Against Vegas in Game 2, they outscored the Golden Knights 4–2 at five-on-five—a margin worthy of a Cup contender.

This Oilers Team Feels Like a Problem

The Oilers are no longer defined solely by the top line. This team has built the kind of layered, versatile attack and committed defensive play that wins in the postseason. And while their power play has cooled and Ekholm’s absence is still unfortunate, Edmonton has shown it can win in any fashion—ugly or pretty.

Corey Perry one of many depth contributors for the Oilers in the playoffs

Game 3 presents more than a chance to go up 3–0. It’s a chance to put the Golden Knights on the brink, silence any lingering doubts, and declare to the league that the Oilers are not just surviving the playoffs—they’re controlling them.

Saturday night, they will have their home fans behind them as the roster is clicking in all the right places. There is a lot of hockey left to be played, but the Oilers have every reason to believe this is their time.

Game 3 could be their loudest message yet. A dominant win sends a warning shot across the league.

