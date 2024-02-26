Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers

As the trade deadline approaches, the Washington Capitals are reportedly exploring options to move winger Anthony Mantha. He carries a $5.7 million cap hit and the Caps are likely sellers, sitting eight points outside a wild card spot. Despite a resurgence in Mantha’s performance this season — scoring 18 goals and tallying 29 points in 52 games — the Capitals are open to parting ways with him. This is especially true as he approaches unrestricted free agency. Could he be on the radar of the Edmonton Oilers? At least one analyst thinks so.

A potential landing spot for Mantha could be the Oilers. This comes from Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman in their most recent 32 Thoughts podcast episode. The Oilers have their feelers out on a lot of pending deals and Marek explained, “Anthony Mantha’s having a real good season — he’s scoring goals this season.” With 18 goals and 29 points through 52 games for the Washington Capitals this year, Marek is correct. He then hinted that perhaps no one knows Mantha as well as Ken Holland.

Anthony Mantha Edmonton Oilers

Mantha’s connection with Holland adds intrigue to the speculation, as the Oilers’ GM drafted him during his time with the Detroit Red Wings. Friedman responded to Marek’s suggestion by saying, “Washington’s been trying to trade Mantha for a long time. He adds:

“But now we’re coming to the time where he’s a UFA, and the salary isn’t as much anymore. He’s gotten hot at the right time. And there’s going to be someone that’s going to say, ‘We’re going to take a chance, because he’s playing for his next deal, and he’ll be highly motivated to play for his next deal.’ … Who knows Anthony Mantha better than anyone else?”

Mantha Would Be About Acquisition Cost for the Oilers

Friedman suggested that the Oilers might have multiple options on their radar. As such, Mantha isn’t a slam dunk add by any means. While the Oilers are looking at Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks, and reportedly are among the teams pitching for Jake Guentzel, Mantha becomes an interesting Plan B, maybe Plan C. If he’s inexpensive enough and the market isn’t crowded for the forward, Holland might be able to land him on the cheap. The asking price on deadline rentals is key for Edmonton.

The Oilers, currently sitting third in the Pacific Division. They are actively feeling the pinch after a few losses in a row. They’ll be taking on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday in a game that is bound to be physical. Mathan adds that element too, so tonight’s test for the Oilers could be an indicator as to how badly they need that element.

With the trade deadline looming, the team aims to address key areas. Is Mantha among them?

Next: McDavid Has Masterful Response to Questions About Goal Drought