Maple Leafs Roster Moves Ahead of Showdown with Blackhawks

In an afternoon game today against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a number of lineup changes. With these changes, the Maple Leafs will make strategic adjustments that take advantage of players returning from injuries as well as those who have to sit because of injuries. Here’s a quick look at the team’s key moves:

Move One: Alex Steeves Gets the Call-Up

In what should be exciting news for AHL standout Alex Steeves, he has been called up by Toronto. The 23-year-old forward has been playing really strong hockey with the AHL Toronto Marlies. He now has put up an impressive 11 goals and 18 points in just 14 games with the Marlies this season.

He’s not on the projected lineup card, so Steeves might not see action with the big club against the Blackhawks. If he does, it will be in a bottom-six role. His call-up adds depth and a fresh offensive dynamic to the team’s forward lines.

Move Two: John Klingberg Hits LTIR

In not-so-good news, the Maple Leafs’ defenseman John Klingberg has been placed on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for an undisclosed injury. The move is retroactive to Nov. 11. That means Klingberg won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 12.

John Klingberg out of Maple Leafs Lineup

The defenseman’s injury does create an opportunity for others. It seems now that Conor Timmins will likely step up in his absence. Klingberg ran one of the power play units, and that’s a job that Timmins could engage in quite well.

Move Three: Joseph Woll Will Be in the Crease in Pittsburgh Tomorrow Night

Joseph Woll has been named as the starter for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Woll is coming off a strong performance in Sweden with 33 saves in an overtime win against the Wild, and he aims to build on his recent success.

Related: Maple Leafs and Nylander’s Streak vs. Bedard’s Struggling Blackhawks

The 23-year-old goalie now holds a 6-4-0 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Maple Leafs now seem to have both their goalies playing well as they head into the weekend games.

Move Four: Ilya Samsonov Will Face the Blackhawks in Today’s Game

In today’s game against the Blackhawks, Ilya Samsonov will guard the crease for the Maple Leafs. Samsonov has now put up two straight wins in his last two starts. Today, he hopes to continue his solid trajectory.

With a 4-1-2 record this season, Samsonov is a key part of the Maple Leafs’ defensive strategy. The Blackhawks are 31st in NHL scoring, but that doesn’t mean they will be a pushover. They beat the Maple Leafs 4-1 in their last meeting. Look for Samsonov to maintain his strong form and secure another key win.

Related: Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?