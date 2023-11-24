Friday afternoon is set to showcase an exciting matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game will feature the stellar performances of rookie Connor Bedard against the remarkable point streak of William Nylander. Nylander’s point streak has reached an impressive 17 games, placing him on the brink of a historic achievement not seen in nearly two decades. Bedard continues to wow in his rookie season.
Fresh off the Global Series in Sweden, where the Maple Leafs secured two victories, Nylander returns with his teammates to North America. He left an indelible mark on his homeland and became one of the NHL’s hottest stars. The team’s recent 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild added to their momentum. They aim for a fifth consecutive victory and a sixth win in their last seven games.
On the flip side, the Blackhawks are regrouping after a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It marked their worst defeat since October 30. Despite the setback, rookie sensation Connor Bedard (16 points in 17 games) continues to shine amidst a season that has seen its fair share of challenges for the team. Notably, Taylor Hall is out for the season, and Corey Perry remains a mysterious scratch, adding to the team’s hurdles.
The Blackhawks, with only five wins in 17 games, are seeking a more competitive performance. The inconsistency in their season is evident, with some strong showings and some lackluster performances. They’ll search for full 60-minute effort on Friday.
Could the Blackhawks Steal One From the Maple Leafs?
Although the Maple Leafs have been the hotter team lately, the matchup with the struggling Blackhawks may present an opportunity for Chicago to bounce back. Toronto’s defensive vulnerabilities, conceding an average of 3.41 goals per game, could be exploited by the Blackhawks, who secured a 4-1 win in their earlier meeting on October 19.
Despite this, NHL odds favor Toronto to extend their winning streak. It should be a game to watch as both teams strive for a crucial victory.
