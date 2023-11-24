Fraser Minten Traded from Kamloops to Saskatoon

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten is set to make a move from the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL to the Saskatoon Blades. Jeff Marek first hinted at the trade, stating, “Sounds like Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten is on the move from the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL. I believe the Saskatoon Blades have landed him.” Subsequently, Darren Dreger confirmed the news, stating, “Confirming. Fraser Minten has been traded from Kamloops to Saskatoon,” with rumors suggesting multiple first-round picks are part of the deal.
Minten’s journey took an interesting turn after playing four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He made the club out of camp, but it was clear he wasn’t quite NHL ready. Minten kept pace in the NHL, but was was sent back to junior. He could make a splash in the 2024-25 season. Once there Kamloops, named him team captain.
While his immediate impact in Toronto may not be this season, the young prospect has a bright future. Reflecting on his development, Minten emphasized the need to match the physicality and speed of NHL players, recognizing the challenges of creating time and space on the ice. His commitment to getting “bigger, faster, and being able to move up and down the ice smoothly and efficiently” underscores his determination to secure a lasting spot in the NHL.
Fans eagerly await Minten’s progress in his new hockey home with the Saskatoon Blades.
