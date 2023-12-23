Sticker Shock: Nylander New Leafs’ Deal to Exceed Huge Number

Toronto Maple Leafs fans might need to prepare for some serious sticker shock as insider Darren Dreger recently hinted at the potential cost of William Nylander’s new deal. Appearing on the First Up podcast, Dreger didn’t mince words, stating that the forward’s price tag is enormous. The contract is likely to surpass the $11 million per season mark. Needless to say, fans in Toronto will be feeling it. And, questions about how this will affect the roster will inevitably pop up.

"It's got to be around 11 million, right?"



This morning on #FirstUp, @DarrenDreger gave us an update on the William Nylander negotiations with #LeafsForever and told us what kind of AAV Nylander will ask for. ???? pic.twitter.com/IwJNaOCZGC — First Up (@FirstUp1050) December 22, 2023

Dreger emphasized the need to consider Nylander’s impressive numbers, urging fans to delve beyond the traditional goals and assists metrics. The veteran forward’s analytics, according to Dreger, align him with the elite players in the league, justifying the substantial financial commitment. In other words, he should be paid what the best in the NHL are paid. It’s likely Nylander holds out to ensure he gets his money.

Despite the potential financial strain on the Leafs’ cap, Dreger contends that Nylander has indisputably earned this lucrative contract extension. Whether the Maple Leafs can afford it is another question.

He explained:

“You know we’ve got analytics people start crunching his numbers and and productivity and not just the overall goals and assists of course that matters but you know what analytics can do when you flush out his numbers his numbers are up there with the big money guys no question about that.”

Nylander Has Earned Every Penny Of Whatever He Gets on a New Deal

With the salary cap on the rise and the changing financial landscape of the game, Dreger argues that Nylander’s performance and contributions warrant a significant investment. Every penny of the increase will have to be allocated to Nylander. That will create a domino effect in Toronto this summer.

Brad Treliving confirmed the Maple Leafs will look at trades to bolster their defense and he talked about Nylander’s negotiations.

As negotiations unfold, Leafs Nation faces the reality that retaining Nylander may come with a hefty price, likely reshaping the roster in the process. Free agents will move on and sacrifices will be made. What those are isn’t clear yet.

“I think given the fact that the cap is going up the game is changed financially, William Nylander has definitely earned that,” Dreger said. GM Brad Treliving may be kicking himself for not getting this deal done a whole lot sooner.

Next: Senators Likely to Flip Vladimir Tarasenko Ahead of Trade Deadline