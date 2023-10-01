Three Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-1 Victory Over the Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs won yet another preseason victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Although the team was outplayed for much of the game, they were strong defensively and took advantage of their opportunities. As well, the team’s young forwards helped provide the timely scoring that helped the team win.

Takeaway One: Nick Robertson Finally Scored a Clutch Goal

Nick Robertson delivered a crucial goal that showed his scoring ability. Emerging like a streak from the penalty box, he outmuscled a Montreal defenseman to steal the puck along the boards. He then outraced everyone to the goalie and went forehand-backhand to score the pivotal goal that gave the Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead. It’s about time he got rewarded for his strong preseason work.

Robertson’s goal marked a huge breakthrough in the preseason. He’s been a bit snakebit so far, although he’s had a ton of chances. For sure, he’s shown determination and scoring potential in spades. It was a well-deserved reward for his strong play.

Takeaway Two: Stellar Goaltending by Martin Jones Was Key to the Maple Leafs Win

Goalie Martin Jones was the standout player for the Maple Leafs, especially in the first period. He made several great saves, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame. Jones’ exceptional play, particularly during a large number of Canadiens’ high-danger situations, kept his team in the game.

Jones will be a player to watch here over the next few days. The Maple Leafs will need to make a decision on his future, either exposing him to waivers, trading him, or keeping him on the roster. One solid pre-season game doesn’t likely change what the Leafs plan to do, but every good outing could raise his stock a little bit around the NHL market.

Takeaway Three: Matthew Knies Continues to Show His Scoring Ability

Matthews Knies added one more to his preseason scoring with a well-executed wraparound goal. That game his team an early 1-0 lead. His ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities demonstrated the team’s offensive depth.

He’s been stellar this preseason. If there was ever a thought he needed more seasoning with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, put that aside. He’s money in the bank to make the team’s roster this season. The question Leafs fans are now asking is how much he’s going to produce on the main roster this season, with some wondering if he’ll give a player like Connor Bedard a run for his money in the Calder race.

Other Notes from Saturday’s Game

Several other notes from the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 preseason win over the Canadiens are worth mentioning.

Note One: Several tough goaltending decisions must soon be made. Jones’ impressive preseason performance has raised questions about his future with the Maple Leafs. While he has showcased his abilities, it remains uncertain if he will secure a spot on Toronto’s roster. He might be moved if the team needs his roster space for another skater.

Note Two: The Maple Leafs’ defensive play was impressive. Despite moments of Montreal carrying the play, the Maple Leafs defensive game, led by TJ Brodie, showcased resilience. They deflected several scoring opportunities and maintained control in critical situations.

Note Three: The Montreal power play struggled badly throughout the weekend games. It failed to convert on eleven opportunities. Additionally, their power-play struggles also led to three Maple Leafs’ goals, highlighting a crucial area of concern for the Canadiens.

Note Four: TJ Brodie played through his loss. Before the game, a report revealed that TJ Brodie had suffered a personal loss with the passing of his father the week before training camp. NHL TradeTalk sends condolences to him and his family.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With three preseason games remaining, the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is expected to take shape soon. Fans and analysts will closely watch which players will start the season with the team.

