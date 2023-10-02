Big Preseason Game May Seal Robertson’s Fate on Maple Leafs

With the anticipation building around the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason game on Monday, all eyes are on Nick Robertson, who remains a part of the NHL roster. Set to start the game on the third line alongside seasoned players William Nylander and Max Domi, this match presents a pivotal opportunity for Robertson to showcase his abilities. The stakes are high as the lineup closely mirrors the real team composition, making it a crucial moment for the young winger.
Having just one year left on his entry-level contract, Robertson is still waiver-exempt, making it convenient for the team to send him down if necessary. However, after several pro seasons, the Maple Leafs are expecting significant progress from the talented No. 89. If Robertson fails to deliver, questions arise about his future with the team, raising concerns about how much longer management will extend their support.
Despite a logjam on the left side, Robertson’s determination to be a part of the Toronto lineup is evident. The team, too, seems reluctant to give up on his potential. Yet, the onus is on Robertson to make a compelling case for his spot. While his preseason performances have showcased his explosive playing style and relentless attitude, the absence of significant goal-scoring raises concerns (he has one goal and one point in four games). Although his shot remains powerful and accurate, he needs to translate these skills into tangible results, especially when surrounded by talented players, as he will be on Monday.
Robertson is shooting a lot, but the puck isn’t going in. Among goal scorers on the roster, he’s got the lowest shooting percentage by a wide margin.
How Many More Good Looks Does Robertson Get?
As the game approaches, the Maple Leafs and their fans are eagerly awaiting Robertson’s performance, hoping to witness the young winger prove his mettle and secure his place in the team’s lineup for the upcoming season. The match serves as a defining moment in Robertson’s career, where his actions on the ice will undoubtedly speak louder than words, determining his future in Toronto’s esteemed hockey franchise.
Noah Gregor is battling it out for a spot on this team as well and he’s had some pretty solid outings. With two assists in four games, Gregor is also getting power play time.
