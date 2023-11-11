Maple Leafs Quick Hits in Dominant Flames Shoot Out Win

For a game that showcased the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power, the final score doesn’t fully capture the team’s dominance. The Maple Leafs won a thrilling 5-4 shootout against the Calgary Flames, but the underlying statistics highlight a more convincing game.

Using the lens of advanced statistics, the Maple Leafs were dominant. According to Naturalstattrick.com, Toronto controlled 64% of High-Danger Scoring Chances and 62% of Expected Goals at five-on-five. The dominance extended to all situations, with the team securing 63% of High-Danger Scoring Chances and 64% of Expected Goals.

The four goals on Joseph Woll were bouncy goals, and for sure not all of them were on him. Bad luck dominated the score sheet. The Maple Leafs’ performance, particularly in the latter stages of the game, showed their relentless push to win. Despite the close score, the statistical dominance and offensive intensity show that the Maple Leafs were a team determined to win in a game they deserved.

Quick Hit One: William Nylander Continues to Shine

William Nylander showcased parts of his game that few expected. The game showed a Nylander shorthanded goal – the first of his career. On the penalty kill, he stripped the puck from Noah Hanifin at center ice, went on a two-on-one with TJ Brodie, and fired a shot past Flames goalie Dan Vladar.

William Nylander Maple Leafs on a 14-game streak

Equally surprising was Nylander’s physical play. Absorbing a solid hit from Nazem Kadri behind the Calgary net, he showed his playmaking prowess by giving a backhand pass to John Tavares to set up a crucial goal.

Nylander opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal and added another on his shorthanded goal. With three points in the game, he now claims the top spot in team scoring with 21 points. That also puts him into the top echelons of NHL scoring where he’s tied for fourth place with Quinn Hughes. If he continues, he’s on a 52-goal, 123-point pace for the season.

Quick Hit Two: Maple Leafs’ Third Line of Domi, Robertson, Jarnkrok Plays Well Again

Even with the recent challenges, the third line of Max Domi, Nick Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok has shown chemistry and has become a pivotal force in the team’s recent performances. Over the last three games, the trio has shown an impressive ability to read each other’s plays and perform solid transitions on the ice.

Jarnkrok has played a major role in the defensive aspects of that line. He’s a smart player who swiftly transitions the puck. He also knows where to go on the ice. Robertson has an offensive flair and Domi is a good playmaker.

The connection between Domi, Robertson, and Jarnkrok is a positive development for the Maple Leafs. As this line continues to find the back of the net, it adds value to the team’s offense. Although the season is still marked by ups and downs, the emergence of the Domi-Robertson-Jarnkrok line is promising. Can the Maple Leafs anticipate more impactful contributions from this trio?

Jarnkrok is now on a five-game point streak with three goals and three assists in that span. Robertson, playing in the last three games, has points in each game. His offensive contributions show the team’s efforts to inject new energy and skill into the lineup. Although Domi continues to search for his first Maple Leafs goal, his playmaking abilities have been evident. He has three assists in the last three games.

Quick Hit Three: Struggles Continue for Maple Leafs’ Fourth Line

While the Maple Leafs find success in some areas, concerns persist about the performance of the fourth line. It has struggled in recent games.

Ryan Reaves has faced challenges on the ice, and these are evident in his statistics. On the ice for zero goals and 11 goals against, there are questions about his effectiveness within the lineup.

Comparing plus/minus figures among fourth-line players reveals the disparities. Reaves sits at a minus-11, while Noah Gregor is at minus-5 and David Kampf at minus-3. The contrast underscores the struggles faced by the line.

Ryan Reaves Maple Leafs

In response to the challenges, head coach Sheldon Keefe benched Reaves during the game against Tampa Bay. He did the same last night. This decision brought about noticeable changes. Post-Reaves benching, the fourth line’s performance improved.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

Despite facing challenges and inconsistencies, the Maple Leafs find themselves in a competitive position in the Atlantic Division. With only one point separating them from the second spot, the team remains in contention within a tight division.

The Boston Bruins set the pace, while the Ottawa Senators are last in the standings. In between, the Maple Leafs and other teams are closely grouped.

