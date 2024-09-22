Maple Leafs Preseason: Pacioretty Talks Health, Tavares Pairing

Max Pacioretty is eager to prove himself at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, and early signs suggest he’s feeling better than ever. After several injury-riddled seasons, the former Montreal Canadiens captain is determined to show that he still has plenty left in the tank. Pacioretty, 35, hasn’t played more than 50 games in a season since 2019-20, but he’s optimistic about his health and ready for a fresh start in Toronto.
“I feel amazing,” Pacioretty told reporters. “I knew I would feel good, but I didn’t know I’d feel this good. I feel great.” His enthusiasm is clear, and it’s no surprise that Leafs fans are excited to see him take the ice in pre-season action.
Pacioretty is set to make his debut alongside former Leafs captain John Tavares, a combination that could provide the team with a powerful veteran duo with something to prove. Pacioretty wants everyone to know he’s still got game. Tavares is out to prove that a change in captaincy and a contract year won’t affect him.
“One of the best players in the league,” Pacioretty said of Tavares. “I’m excited to play with him and hopefully we can contribute tonight.”
What Happens If Pacioretty Plays Well Early For Maple Leafs?
While Pacioretty’s spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed, his veteran experience likely gives him a leg up going into camp. His resume alone tells the Leafs that he’s a valuable asset when healthy, and for a team that is in win-now mode, having a player on an inexpensive, low-risk, high-reward contract helps.
They will give him every opportunity to show what he’s got. Not only is he playing with Tavares, but he’ll start the pre-season on the Leafs’ second power-play unit.
The Leafs will be hoping that Pacioretty can rediscover his old scoring touch. If he can stay healthy and return to his previous form, Toronto may have found a steal in the veteran winger. It sounds like the contract is already a done deal, but early results in preseason will help get Leafs Nation on board.
As Pacioretty said, “I have a lot to prove, and I’m excited to get out there now and prove it in front of the fans.”
