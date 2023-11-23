The Toronto Maple Leaf have placed defenseman John Klingberg on LTIR. With the move, and after placing Klingberg’s $4.15M on LTI, the team now has five players and $16,962,500 in cap hit on LTIR. According to CapFriendly, their new LTIR Relief is $17.0M and their LTIR Used: $13.6M. That leaves them with $3.4 million in LTIR remaining.

The Maple Leafs have placed John Klingberg on LTIR. pic.twitter.com/1NJ77xflSc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2023

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Alex Steeves from the @TorontoMarlies.



D John Klingberg has been placed on long-term injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 23, 2023

While the Leafs have said he’s wanting to try and make a return, former Leafs winger and hockey analyst Mike Johnson delivered a somber assessment of Klingberg’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on TSN 1050 Radio. Johnson expressed doubts about Klingberg’s return, saying “It’s fare more likely than not he does not play again.” He adds that the Leafs need to find a way to provide proof he can’t return this season, but he expects that to happen. From there, the team will go about trying to find another defenseman to take his place.

Klingberg Is Legitimately Hurt

Reflecting on their shared flight from Sweden, Johnson emphasized witnessing Klingberg’s physical distress firsthand. He debunked any skepticism about the seriousness of Klingberg’s condition, asserting that he is genuinely hurt, evident even in the way he walks. “He’s not that good of an actor,” Johnson said.

The 31-year-old defenseman has a history of hip surgeries, undergoing the procedure twice in his career. Johnson pointed to the likelihood that Klingberg’s current challenges are related to his previous hip issues. Klingberg’s absence from play since November 11, especially after attempting a comeback, underscores the severity of his situation.

Johnson concluded with a grim prediction, stating that it is more probable than not that Klingberg won’t play again. The combination of the player’s history with hip surgeries, his current visible distress, and the potential contractual considerations suggests a challenging road ahead for Klingberg and raises concerns about his future contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

