NHL News
Maple Leafs Need to Get Creative to Chase $30M Forward
The Maple Leafs still need a top-six forward, but with limited cap space, they’ll need to get creative to make a high-priced winger work.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report has linked the Toronto Maple Leafs to a forward who might be on the trade block out of Pittsburgh. We previously mentioned reports of Toronto’s potential interest in Rickard Rakell, but he’s not the only winger making around $5 million on the Penguins roster. The other is Bryan Rust.
Following the departure of Mitch Marner in free agency, the Leafs added depth pieces to round out the lineup. However, the overwhelming feeling is that it might not be enough. A proven goal scorer might be the ideal add, and Rust certainly fits the bill. Rust signed a $30.75 million six-year contract with the Penguins in 2022.
If Toronto is one top-six winger short, and the Penguins have a top-six winger on the market, is there a fit?
There could be, but the Maple Leafs would need to think outside the box.
Gretz writes:
“The Maple Leafs would need to get a little creative to make the money work, given they have just a little more than $2 million in salary-cap space, though that can always be worked around.”
Rust, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, won’t come cheap. It’s also unlikely the Penguins are willing to retain much in terms of salary, given that several teams will also show interest. Gretz even named a few, wondering if Calgary, Los Angeles, Buffalo, and Detroit would also show interest. And why wouldn’t they? Rust brings proven playoff success and clutch scoring ability.
Gretz contends that adding a player with that kind of “big-game DNA” could help shift the narrative for a franchise that continues to fall short when it matters most.
Cap Space Remains an Issue
The main obstacle is cap space. After trading for Dakota Joshua, Toronto currently sits just over $2 million below the salary ceiling, meaning acquiring Rust would require some creative maneuvering.
Still, if the Maple Leafs are serious about breaking through in the playoffs, making room for a proven postseason performer like Rust may be a risk worth taking.
Next: Kyle Connor’s Future Tied to Another Winger’s Contract Negotiation?
