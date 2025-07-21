Los Angeles Kings
Analyst Labels West Contender a ‘Subtraction by Addition’ Team
The Kings made a head-scratching blue line swap, spending the same money for worse results—and banking on their system to fix it.
The Los Angeles Kings hold the distinction of being the NHL’s worst club in terms of net difference from last season to this. According to The Athletic, the Kings scored a -18 on their list of which teams improved the most or the least. Ouch.
“You’ve heard of addition by subtraction? Well, the Kings pulled off the rare feat of subtraction by addition. On defense, the team turned Vladislav Gavrikov, an actual top-pair defenseman, into Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, two low-end third-pair defensemen — at best. They also parted ways with Jordan Spence, an undersized defender who looked promising in a sheltered role last year.”
The first comment on the post by a reader notes, “Subtraction by Addition”, that should be the Kings’ team motto this year.” The response garnered over 110 likes.
The scribe goes on to note that the Kings spent the same $8.5 million to downgrade their blue line by 18 goals, betting on their system to elevate aging newcomers. It’s a risky move—and a puzzling one.
New GM Ken Holland was clearly feeling the pressure to make changes after the Kings were ousted for the umpteenth straight time by the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs, but analysts have overwhelmingly criticized Holland’s first moves.
Kings Not the Only Pacific Team Who Took a Hit
While the Golden Knights got a net positive grade thanks to the addition of Mitch Marner, the Edmonton Oilers were a -8 net difference, the Vancouver Canucks were a -2, and the Calgary Flames were given a net zero grade. In other words, the other contenders in the conference all got worse except for Vegas.
That’s good news for the Kings. However, Seattle and San Jose were given decent grades thanks to their additions. The Kings should be a better club than both of those teams, but one has to wonder how far LA falls down the standings.
Next: Crosby Trade Talk Goes Beyond Speculation: “Ready to Chase Cup Elsewhere”
More News
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 minutes ago
Analyst Labels West Contender a ‘Subtraction by Addition’ Team
The Kings made a head-scratching blue line swap, spending the same money for worse...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Revisited McDavid-to-Devils Trade Pitch Could Have Delivered Quinn Hughes to Oilers
An X.com poll has revived a McDavid trade proposal—this time with a twist that...
-
Featured/ 3 hours ago
Crosby Trade Talk Goes Beyond Speculation: “Ready to Chase Cup Elsewhere”
As the Penguins spiral deeper into a rebuild, Sidney Crosby may finally be forced...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Flyers’ Top Pick Porter Martone Expected to Join Michigan State
Flyers’ top prospect Porter Martone is expected to commit to Michigan State, and the...
-
New York Islanders/ 20 hours ago
Scribe Predicts Maple Leafs Trade Domi for Islanders Power Forward
With Mitch Marner gone and depth concerns on the wing, the Maple Leafs are...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 24 hours ago
Which NHL Teams Still Desperately Need to Make a Trade This Summer?
Several NHL teams still have major holes to fill. With free agency winding down,...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Kings, Kempe Eye Long-Term Deal with Massive Raise
Adrian Kempe is eligible for an extension, and new Kings GM Ken Holland is...
-
Are Oilers About to Land the Steal of the Offseason with Jake Walman?
The Oilers have a rare chance to lock in defenseman Jake Walman on a...
-
Could Oilers Target Recently Traded Goalie at the Trade Deadline?
With limited goalie options on the market, the Edmonton Oilers could revisit a familiar...
-
Insider Makes 3 Bold Predictions Regarding Kirill Kaprizov
NHL insider Chris Johnston predicts Kirill Kaprizov will re-sign with the Wild and could...