NHL News
Penguins Poised for Potential Blockbuster Trade, But Draw Line in Sand
The Pittsburgh Penguins are exploring major trade possibilities, signaling a potential blockbuster move on the horizon.
The Pittsburgh Penguins may be getting closer to making a big move, as multiple reports suggest the team is actively exploring trade possibilities involving defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli revealed that the Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest in Karlsson. His $10 million cap hit for the Penguins is a major obstacle, however. For a deal to materialize, Pittsburgh would likely need to retain a significant portion of Karlsson’s salary. On the July 15 episode of the Steve Dangle Podcast, Chris Johnston said the Penguins aren’t going to retain half of Erik Karlsson’s salary for any team.
A Karlsson deal might be more feasible closer to the March trade deadline. The 35-year-old former Norris Trophy winner also holds a no-movement clause, giving him final say on any potential trade.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports the Penguins have set steep asking prices for both Rust and Rakell. The front office is reportedly seeking a guaranteed first-round pick and a high-upside young player for Rust, while Rakell’s value is pegged at a B+ level prospect, a late first or early second-round pick, and a depth NHLer.
Among the teams already being linked to Rust are the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs.
GM Kyle Dubas is actively working the phones, and one of these veterans could be the centerpiece of a significant trade in the coming weeks. If not this summer, something it expected closer to the deadline. It has been reported that Dubas has told other teams, while the prices are up there, Pittsburgh is open for business. They are not afraid to make a bold move, and everyone not named Sidney Crosby is available.
Next: Crosby Trade Talk Goes Beyond Speculation: “Ready to Chase Cup Elsewhere”
