Kyle Connor’s Future Tied to Another Winger’s Contract Negotiation?
Ahead of free agency in 2026, Kyle Connor is expected to monitor upcoming winger contracts across the NHL before his next big deal.
As the NHL offseason unfolds, and word is that Adrian Kempe is potentially asking for as much as $10 million per season on an extension with the Los Angeles Kings, questions in Winnipeg surround future contract negotiations with star forward Kyle Connor.
During a recent episode of NHL Tonight on NHL Network, analysts Bill Pidto, Mike Rupp, and Stu Grimson suggested Connor and his camp are watching other comparable winger contract talks “very, very closely.” Both Kempe and Connor are eligible to sign extensions now, and with Connor’s deal done at the end of next season, he is expected to command a major extension. However, unlike Kempe who wants to stay with the Kings, there is speculation that Connor might be open to going to Detroit.
The outcome of Kempe’s deal could play a key role in determining what it will take the Jets to keep their winger.
Connor Fits the Second-Highest Tier of UFA
Rupp noted that while superstars like Connor McDavid will ultimately reset the league’s financial ceiling, high-end wingers signing new deals soon could establish the next tier. “If someone gets $10 million, what does that mean for [Connor]?” Rupp asked. The implication: Connor could justifiably ask for more.
Grimson agreed, suggesting that early deals in the $9–10 million range could serve as a benchmark. “Connor deserves a significant step above that in his ultimate AAV,” he added.
Connor, 28, is coming off a 97-point season and has consistently been among the NHL’s most productive forwards. He’s a near lock to score 30-plus goals every season and with the salary cap expected to rise and the Jets eager to retain top talent, Connor’s next contract could easily exceed the $10 million mark—especially if other players in his range sign early.
While 2026 is expected to feature a stacked free-agent class, teams may look to secure their stars before competition heats up. The Jets and Connor will be paying attention.
