Maple Leafs Eye Russian Star Maxim Tsyplakov Ahead of Deadline

With the NHL Trade Deadline just under a month away, many eyes are on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their GM Brad Treliving. The deadline isn’t just about trades. It’s also about signing free agents as March 8 is the final day a player can sign with an NHL team and still be eligible for postseason action. As such, the speculated interest by the Maple Leafs in Russian winger Maxim Tsyplakov is quite interesting.

Seeking to build on last year’s Round 1 playoff victory, the Leafs are exploring options to bolster their lineup, and an intriguing possibility has emerged from overseas. According to player agent Alexander Chernykh, the Leafs are expressing interest in Tsyplakov, who is currently making waves in the KHL. Tsyplakov has reportedly garnered attention from 12 NHL teams, including the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are interested in Russian winger Maxim Tsyplakov, currently in the KHL and out of contract next season, @TheAthleticNHL has learned.



Details on their meeting and what Tsyplakov could bring on the ice: https://t.co/Ho7f74HekR — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) February 9, 2024

Labeled a strong kid and a great skater, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic writes:

Tsyplakov is a skilled and sizeable right-winger who has 30 goals in 45 games this season with Spartak Moscow. Listed at 6-foot-3 inches and 190 pounds, Tsyplakov brings heaviness and physicality. At 25, he has seven seasons of KHL experience, all with Spartak Moscow, under his belt. He is in the final season of his KHL contract.

Kyle Cushman of The Score adds that he’s quite the prospect, despite some reservations about his shooting rate, which is seeing an abnormal spike. While it could be a sign of things to come, the concern is that it may not be sustainable. But, Cushman acknowledges his speed, — in the 97th percentile among KHL forwards — showcasing his dynamic capabilities. Known for his physical play, Tsyplakov is currently the fourth-highest hitter among KHL forwards.

Where Do the Maple Leafs Fit In All of This?

Maple Leafs management has discussed the potential positional fit of Tsyplakov within the team’s structure. There is consideration given to him possibly playing center next season. Right now, it is said the Leafs are actively selling Tsyplakov on Toronto as a desirable living destination.

Brad Treliving Toronto Maple Leafs GM

With at least a dozen NHL teams expressing interest, Tsyplakov’s agent revealed that Russian-based Leafs scouts have closely observed him in action. While management has not visited him in Russia, the Leafs are clearly in the mix for acquiring the talented winger.

If Tsyplakov leaps the NHL, he would be eligible for a one-year entry-level contract with a base salary of $925,000. Kloke points out, that Chernykh emphasized Tsyplakov’s keen interest in further developing his game at the highest level.

Next: Oilers Eye 3 Deadline Wingers, But Won’t Trade 2 Key Pieces