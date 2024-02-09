The Edmonton Oilers are everywhere when it comes to conversations heading into the trade deadline. According to insights from Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Edmonton Oilers are actively considering three to four forward options in anticipation of the March 8 trade deadline. They’ve identified which wingers they’d like to go after. That said, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now doesn’t think the team will trade two key pieces of their future to acquire what they’re looking at.

He writes:

“FWIW. IMO I don’t see the @EdmontonOilers moving either Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg in a deadline deal for a rental.” He adds, “Holloway is fast, physical, and at minimum a 3rd liner long-term. Broberg is playing huge minutes with the @Condors I see him full-time in EDM next season.”

This has led to all sorts of questions about a) the plans for both players and b) how the Oilers will get what they want at the deadline.

Who Have the Oilers Identified Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes in the latest Insider Trading segment that Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins emerges as the primary target, although uncertainties persist regarding his availability. Guentzel is arguably going to be the top winger available if the Penguins become sellers or can’t sign him.

Another intriguing prospect is a reunion with Jordan Eberle. This is a scenario gaining traction within the Oilers’ front office, especially if the Seattle Kraken’s playoff aspirations diminish. Given Eberle’s impending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status and familiarity with the organization, he could be someone who fits seamlessly into the team’s system.

David Perron Jordan Eberle Oilers

LeBrun also highlights Vladimir Tarasenko, who recently changed representation. He could be a potential candidate willing to waive his full no-move clause to join a contender like Edmonton. The Ottawa Senators would need to retain salary for this deal to work, but that’s no different than in most of the trades Edmonton might be looking at.

Finally, The Detroit Red Wings could also become significant trade partners, with Daniel Srong and David Perron potentially available if the Red Wings fall out of playoff contention.

What Happens Long Term?

If the Oilers aren’t willing to move Holloway or Broberg, this likely indicates some offseason changes. Could someone like Brett Kulak or Cody Ceci be moved? Will the Oilers re-sign Warren Foegele? Someone has to go for Edmonton to fit these two players in and give them more prominent roles.

