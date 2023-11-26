Maple Leafs Matthew Knies Needs to Stick to the Simple Game

Matthew Knies is coming off two completely different games. While his Toronto Maple Leafs team lost both games, in the first game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Knies played so poorly that he was moved off the team’s first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. During the second game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Knies learned and responded. He played a much simpler game, scoring a goal and putting a number of shots on the opposition’s net.

After facing that challenging outing against the Blackhawks and his removal from the top line, the resilient young power forward with a high hockey IQ showed he was able to learn through experience. His strong bounce-back game in Pittsburgh was a testament to that fact.

Although the Maple Leafs fell short in a 3-2 loss, Knies’ third goal in the last five games and sixth this season showed that he could have an on-ice presence. He’s still growing.

Knies Came Out Playing Assertive Hockey Against the Penguins

Assertiveness defined Knies’ play against the Penguins. He put up a season-high five shots on goal. His first-period goal was the kind of straightforward game he needed to play. It was the result of driving to the net and capitalizing on a rebound. It put his team up by a score of 2-1.

Matthews Knies and Max Domi, Maple Leafs

Knies is still learning how to play best alongside elite talents like Matthews and Marner. However, the fact is that he’s smart enough to learn from his mistakes. As a result, Knies is showing that he has the ability to hold his own with the first line.

The 21-year-old forward is also learning that he needs to stick to the fundamentals and embrace simplicity. While his learning curve certainly will evolve through more playing experience, Knies would be wise to heed the lesson of past Maple Leafs. Specifically, he should take a lesson from notable past Maple Leafs player Zach Hyman.

Hyman excelled because he understood and executed his role on the top line to perfection. In his early career, he was a complement to the scorers. He dug pucks and played solid defense. With time, his own game emerged and he’s now an offensive force with the Edmonton Oilers.

Perhaps With Time Knies’ Game Will Evolve and He’ll Become THE Go-To Guy

Perhaps, with time, Knies’ role will evolve. But, for now, embracing a straightforward approach is best. Knies would do well to allow his personal learning curve to develop. He should work to position himself effectively on the ice. He should come to trust his instincts and leverage his high hockey IQ.

But, most of all, Knies should figure out what his team needs him to do and he should do it. If he does, he can become a key to his team’s continued success.

Matthew Knies of the Maple Leafs

Knies is young. He’s learning his game and earning his place. His recent achievements show his growing importance to the team. However, he isn’t the deal – not quite yet.

Despite the setback in the final scores of the two games this past weekend, Knies’ ability to learn from mistakes and rebound to make improvements to his game shows how impactful his offensive contributions could become.

Fans should expect him to grow into a key player for the Maple Leafs. As the season progresses, Knies is poised to further solidify his role and contribute significantly to the team’s success.

