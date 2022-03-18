Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways from 3-2 Win Over the Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 3-2 last night. Erik Kallgren won his second straight start. Who’d have thought?

Takeaway One: Erik Kallgren’s Team Is Taking Care of Him

The thing about Erik Kallgren so far has been refreshing is that he simply projects confidence. In three games, he’s surrendered three goals – which isn’t many. In addition, not a single goal trickled through his pads and slid into the net. Not a single goal was the result of a huge mistake that he made.

Good for Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe for having the faith to start Kallgren again in the net against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kallgren stopped all 35 shots he faced in his first NHL start against the Stars on Wednesday and he was given another chance right away last night. He stopped 34 more.

Given his performance, there’s no reason to think that Kallgren won’t see more starts even when starting goalie Jack Campbell comes back. The 25-year-old Swedish goalie is playing really well. Last night it really should have been only a single goal; but, with less than four seconds left, the Hurricanes pushed one past him into the net to make it close.

Erik Kallgren made 34 saves to earn his second career win in as many games as the @MapleLeafs (39-17-5, 83 points) moved within one point of the Lightning (39-15-6, 84 points) for second place in the Atlantic Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8JkmMNsUk9 pic.twitter.com/jBAuEJKtxv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 18, 2022

Kallgren is amazingly calm for a youngster with only two NHL starts. In an interview earlier this past week, Kallgren noted that although he hadn’t played in the NHL to date he’d played some big games in his home country of Sweden. He’s correct. He was the goalie who led Vaxjo to an SHL championship last season.

Kallgren’s composed and is giving his teammates confidence. In turn, the team is playing great in front of him. There’s no doubt the team is working hard for him.

Takeaway Two: Ilya Lyubushkin Has Been a Great Addition

Ilya Lyubushkin’s game is solid and simple. He battles and he’s physical. There’s a lot to like about him. What a great addition he’s been to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He “brings it” every night, battling and competing.

When Lyubushkin came over from the Arizona Coyotes, forward Michael Bunting was adamant that the Russian defenseman was a great guy and good teammate. He’s proved to be just that and seems to have become one of the guys.

The @MapleLeafs trade Nick Ritchie to the @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for Ryan Dzingel and Ilya Lyubushkin. 🔁



Thoughts on the deal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Wi6u8uH4HY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 20, 2022

One of the things that coach Keefe noted after the game is that “We have come to expect Boosh to compete and battle every night. Guys are responding on the bench to it. It is great to see.”

He’s been a great addition to the team and has come to take his place on the first pairing with Morgan Rielly. His solid defense allows Rielly to jump into the play with more confidence. It’s working in all sorts of ways.

Takeaway Three: Mitch Marner Is One of the NHL’s Smartest Players

Mitch Marner has accepted the challenge of helping lead this team with Auston Matthews serving a suspension. Who would have thought the team would win two games over strong teams like the Stars and the Hurricanes with a rookie goalie making his first and second NHL starts and with Matthews out of the lineup?

Until this season, I admit that I haven’t been a great Marner fan. I’m converting. It’s been weeks now since I’ve heard any call at all to trade him. He’s been playing his best hockey ever I think — certainly since I’ve been covering the team. Last night in the win against the Hurricanes, he scored a goal and played smart hockey all over the ice.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner Maple Leafs

Marner’s goal gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead and helped propel them to the win. Marner’s been great on offense and now has collected at least a point in 10 of his team’s last 12 games. The 24-year-old now has 24 goals and has added 41 assists (for 65 points) in 52 games on the season.

But perhaps even more impressive is how amazing Marner is playing defense and on the penalty kill. He’s in the right spot almost all the time and seems to have the rare ability – like Wayne Gretzky – to see the entire ice surface at one time. He anticipates well and seldom makes a mistake.

