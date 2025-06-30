NHL Trade News
Marner Signs 8-Year Deal with Leafs, Gets Traded to Vegas
Mitch Marner inks 8-year extension with Maple Leafs, only to be dealt to Golden Knights in stunning blockbuster move.
Several reports are surfacing that Mitch Marner has signed an eight-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has been promptly traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. The sign-and-trade deal that was rumored has become a reality, and the biggest name set to hit the free agent market isn’t going to be available on Tuesday.
The deal is worth $12 million per season and is an eight-year term. This deal is still pending a trade call, and the package going back to Toronto has not yet been finalized.
There were rumors all week that Marner was going to wind up with the Golden Knights. The question that remained unanswered was how he would get there. Was it going to be via trade or via free agency? The problem with the latter included rumors that Toronto might go after Vegas for tampering. As such, a trade was expected. Speculation was that it would include Nicolas Roy. Bob McKenzie reports that it looks like the deal is one-for-one.
Roy had 15 goals and 31 points this past season for Vegas in 71 games.
Marner joins Jack Eichel in Vegas, immediately making them a contender again the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs move on from Marner, a hometown kid who fell out of favor with much of the fan base and the organization.
Marner was rumored to be seeking as much as $14 million, and the $12 million he accepted has a lot to do with the fact that Vegas is a no-tax state.
More to come…
