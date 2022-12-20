Maple Leafs Might Be Interested In Trading for Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings are in somewhat of a sticky situation when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi. The player is dealing with injuries this season which could affect his trade value on the market, but the team is also considering an extension, one they’ve yet to finalize with the player. Ansar Khan of MLive.com believes “There is enough of a sample size to know what Bertuzzi can do when healthy and in good shape: and adds that “with a 30-goal season and two 21-goal campaigns over the past four years,” there should be interested in teams if he makes it to the trade block.

Among the teams that could show interest is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Khan notes that the Maple Leafs have long been rumored to be interested if he shakes looks and the scribe adds, “The immensely talented Maple Leafs desperately need to win at least one playoff round, which they haven’t done since 2004, and could use the elements Bertuzzi brings.” The question becomes, would he be merely a rental? Or, could this be something that the Maple Leafs see as a longer-term fit?

Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit Red Wings trade rumors

That may depend on what happens with a player like William Nylander. There has been a lot of chatter that he could be too expensive for the Maple Leafs to hang onto and if the team feels as though he’s someone they’ll have to move on from in the offseason, perhaps Bertuzzi coming in could fill the spot Nylander leaves behind. The Leafs would be moving out a forward, but getting assets back in an offseason trade, while also freeing up the cap space needed to sign Bertuzzi to a long-term deal. Currently a $4.75 million player, he’s a pending UFA at the end of the season.

Khan believes that regardless of where the Red Wings are at this season in the standings, Bertuzzi will be traded if he doesn’t sign. The Maple Leafs have a little room to make a move with their LTIR situation and that deal could be planting the seeds for something much bigger in a few month’s time.

