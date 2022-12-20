Analyzing the Leafs/Avs Trade: Denis Malgin for Dryden Hunt

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche made a trade Monday morning with the Leafs sending winger Denis Malgin to the Avalanche in exchange for fellow winger Dryden Hunt. It’s a change-of-scenery swap for both clubs as Malgin and Hunt were both struggling from a production standpoint while each player brings a welcoming style of play to their new clubs.

Let’s have a look at the deal from both points of view.

Malgin Struggled to Find a Role in Toronto

After playing two seasons in his native Switzerland, Malgin made the leap back overseas to the NHL for the 2022-23 campaign. Following a strong preseason, Malgin struggled to produce with just two goals and four points across 23 contests while rotating in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. The lack of production was certainly a disappointing development after the 25-year-old racked up 94 points over his 93 Swiss-A games over the last two campaigns.

Malgin was even given the opportunity to fill the second-line left-wing spot alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner, a position the club has struggled to get production from this season. Like others before him (Alexander Kerfoot, Nicholas Robertson, etc.), Malgin was unable to take advantage, failing to record a point over his final 12 games in blue and white.

Now, the skilled winger will get an opportunity with an Avalanche team that has seen their forward corps decimated by injury. They’ve gotten healthier of late, but Malgin will no doubt get a chance to at least grab a bottom-six spot with Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, and Darren Helm all still sidelined up front. The 2015 fourth-round pick has the talent to play with highly-skilled offensive players, however was unable to find a true home with the Maple Leafs.

Hunt Saw Opportunity Dwindle

Now with his third organization of the 2022-23 season, Hunt was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche from the New York Rangers early in the season but failed to deliver with his new club. The 27-year-old managed just one goal for his lone point across 25 contests with the Avs, skating just 7:51 per game in the process. Very much a grinder by trade, the Avalanche are clearly looking for an offensive upgrade while the Maple Leafs could use some more grit and forechecking in their bottom-six mix.

That said, this is a player who at least contributed six goals and 17 points in 76 games with the Rangers just last season as part of his career-high 12:17. He was valued in that organization but became the victim of a numbers game in the Big Apple. The Rangers very much were hoping Hunt would clear waivers after getting into three games early in the season in an attempt to keep him in their organization at the AHL level but the Avalanche saw an opportunity and pounced.

Now that opportunity is with yet another contender in Toronto where Hunt will look to use his grinding style to carve out a fourth-line role with his third team this season.

Trade Works for Both Sides

All told, this seems like a deal that should work nicely for both sides.

In acquiring Malgin, the Avalanche get a skilled player that could fit nicely in the top nine of their group for the time being, if not longer. Both the Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs viewed Malgin as such a talent in their respective organizations, but he failed to deliver for those clubs. The skill level is apparent, but the fit hasn’t been there for a player that has enough skill to play in the National Hockey League. Time will tell whether Malgin can finally cut his teeth at the NHL level in Denver.

As for Hunt, he will be given an opportunity to grind his way onto a club that doesn’t need more offense, but one that desires more grit and down-low work in the offensive zone. Hunt won’t blow anyone away with his play, but he’s a player that can help possess the puck in the dirty areas of the ice. Not flashy, but that’s a desirable trait when the game grinds to a halt in the postseason. Hunt could be an under-the-radar acquisition akin to the Leafs’ trade for Colin Blackwell (alongside Mark Giordano, of course) prior to last season’s trade deadline.

A good ol’ fashioned hockey deal, you can call it.

