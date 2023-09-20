Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow

In a recent update from Elliotte Friedman’s “32 Thoughts” column, the future of William Nylander with the Toronto Maple Leafs seems to be as uncertain as ever. According to Friedman, it appears that Nylander may enter the upcoming season as a Maple Leaf without a contract extension in place. Surprisingly, there have been limited recent discussions between Nylander’s camp and the team.
What makes this situation even more intriguing is the consideration of deploying Nylander at center, a position he hasn’t traditionally played. While this move has been contemplated, it remains to be seen whether it will come to fruition.
Nylander’s importance to the team cannot be understated, as he has been a prolific goal scorer, tallying an impressive 122 goals over the past four seasons. In fact, he holds the second-highest goal-scoring record among all Maple Leafs players during this period, a testament to his offensive prowess. Despite his impressive stats, it’s worth noting that Nylander still has untapped potential, hinting at even greater contributions to come.
Chris Johnston of TSN’s Insider Trading also weighed in on the situation, indicating that there hasn’t been much activity behind the scenes regarding Nylander’s contract negotiations. While the fan base has been abuzz with discussions about Nylander’s future, it appears that both sides are content with the current status quo, with limited talks taking place. Johnston believes that this trend is unlikely to change anytime soon.
Interestingly, having Nylander back in Toronto, where both sides can engage in face-to-face discussions, might facilitate progress in the negotiations. However, it’s crucial to note that this lack of urgency doesn’t necessarily spell bad news. Both the Maple Leafs and Nylander’s camp seem comfortable with a cautious approach, indicating that they are prepared to navigate the upcoming season with or without a contract extension.
Overall, Nylander’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains uncertain, with contract negotiations at a standstill. Despite this, his significance to the team’s offense is undeniable, and the possibility of him playing center adds an intriguing dimension to this ongoing saga. For now, it seems both parties are willing to patiently ride out the situation as the season approaches.
