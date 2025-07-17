Maple Leafs Have Perfect Player to Start Chinakhov Trade Talks

With Yegor Chinakhov officially requesting a trade out of Columbus, speculation is heating up around potential landing spots—and the Toronto Maple Leafs may be a perfect match. Within minutes of the trade request becoming public knowledge, analysts and fans figured Toronto would be all over this. The might be, even though there is no indication yet that GM Brad Treliving has picked up the phone.

If he does, Treliving has an asset he can offer that might get talks started with Columbus — Nick Robertson.

Chinakhov Has Serious Upside And “Value” Says Waddell

The 24-year-old Russian winger posted 28 points in 67 games last season and could help fill Toronto’s need to add scoring in their top six. With Mitch Marner gone and the Leafs looking to replace his production by committee, Chinakhov could be a key piece of an ever-changing puzzle.

Skilled, young, and carrying a modest cap hit ($2.1 million), Chinakhov is exactly the type of calculated upside play the Leafs should be exploring, especially as they look to get more dynamic behind their core stars.

Yegor Chinakhov an option for the Maple Leafs

Would the Blue Jackets Consider Robertson?

One name that makes sense heading back to Columbus in such a deal? Nick Robertson. The 23-year-old winger has struggled to carve out a consistent role in Toronto, often finding himself a healthy scratch despite flashes of offensive promise. He had 15 goals last season and offers similar scoring ability to Chinakhov. He’s been in the NHL longer, so there might be a sense he’s never going to take the next step in his career, but a change of scenery could benefit Robertson.

There are two problems here. First, The Athletic suggested his trade value has diminished. Second, the Fourth Period reported, “The Blue Jackets tried to include Chinakhov in a package for defenceman Noah Dobson before the New York Islanders traded the blueliner to the Montreal Canadiens.” If true, this hints at how highly the Blue Jackets think of the player.

In other words, it might take more than Robertson to get Columbus to take these talks seriously.

The good news is that Columbus general manager Don Waddell confirmed he’s already speaking to teams about Chinakhov. The wheels are already in motion. If Toronto can put together an offer that makes sense for Waddell, he’ll be happy to act.

A one-for-one swap might not get it done, but a Robertson-led package could at least open the door.

