Could Oilers Take a Swing on Disgruntled Blue Jackets Winger?

A trade request from a Columbus Blue Jackets winger has generated some news on Thursday morning. A trade request by Yegor Chinakhov grabbed headlines, as did the comments from Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell and Chinakhov’s agent. This is a storyline unfolding that the Edmonton Oilers might want to be keeping tabs on.

Chinakhov Wants Out of Columbus

Chinakhov is a fascinating player who, if developed properly and can stay healthy, could easily be a high-end depth scorer. Considering the depth the Oilers lost this summer, he could be a good fit. His trade request became public Thursday through a post on X by the player’s agent, Shumi Babaev, and was confirmed shortly after by Waddell in an interview with The Athletic‘s Aaron Portzline.

“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season,” the winger said. “Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.”

Waddell acknowledged he was working on a deal, but wasn’t hurrying a trade just to appease the forward. In fact, he noted, that a trade might not happen. Waddell then said, “If he shows up with the right attitude, there’s no issue.” That drew a response from the agent: “…we are fully aware that there is an active contract in place, and if Yegor’s request for a trade does not materialize, he will continue to give 120 percent in fulfilling his responsibilities.”

Enter the Oilers into Chinakhov Trade Discussions

“He has value,” he said. “But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him,” said Waddell. The Blue Jackets are reportedly seeking an immediate roster player in return—not futures or picks—which could open the door for the Oilers to move some money to a team that has plenty of cap space.

Yegor Chinakhov an option for the Edmonton Oilers?

Mattias Janmark would be a starter, but it won’t be enough for Columbus. Could Janmark and a different prospect or player with some salary work? Chinakhov has a $2.1 million cap hit and the Oilers only have $225K in cap space. Max Jones, Josh Brown, or another player could be included in the deal with a prospect or pick being the sweetener.

It’s essential to remember that other teams will also review this opportunity, and potentially better offers may exist.

Would Chinakhov Be Worth the Risk for the Oilers?

Edmonton is moving toward youth and speed. Chinakhov is 24, can shoot, has skill and might fit the Oilers timeline if healthy.

While the winger in question has battled injuries—missing 109 games over four seasons—he’s also flashed legitimate upside. He had 16 goals in 53 games during the 2023-24 season, and for an Oilers team that needs to get younger and cheaper in their bottom six, this could be a calculated risk worth exploring.

Edmonton lacks forward prospects ready to step in and contribute, and this winger, a former first-round pick, still offers top-nine potential.

Next: Scribe Talks “Earth-Shattering” Move Still Available for Oilers

