Blue Jackets Winger Requests Trade, GM in No Rush to Deal

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Yegor Chinakhov has officially requested a trade, as revealed Thursday in a post on X by his agent, Shumi Babaev. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell confirmed the request to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline and noted that trade talks are already underway.

However, the Blue Jackets won’t rush into a trade, and if one isn’t made, they expect Chinakhov to report to camp.

Chinakhov Had Issues with Coach, Wants Change

Chinakhov, a former first-round pick, said he experienced “misunderstandings with the coach” last season and now hopes to move on. While the option to go back to Russia might be on the table, he added, “As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here.”

Despite the request, Waddell made it clear he won’t trade the 23-year-old winger just to appease him. “He has value,” Waddell said. “But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him.” The GM emphasized that Chinakhov will only be moved if a fair offer materializes. Otherwise, he’s expected to report to training camp in September.

Chinakhov has battled injuries throughout his NHL career, missing 109 games over four seasons. Last year, he was sidelined for 40 games with a back injury and later scratched for 12 of the final 17 games after returning. He finished the season with 15 points in 30 games.

While Chinakhov’s health has been a concern, he’s expected to be fully recovered for camp. There is definitely some upside to the player, and he could be an affordable option for a team in a tight cap situation. With a $2.1 million cap hit and clear offensive upside—he scored 16 goals in 53 games during the 2023-24 campaign—he could appeal to teams looking to bolster their top nine.

Waddell declined to share the team’s asking price but said Columbus is seeking immediate roster help rather than future assets. Unless that value is met, Chinakhov will remain a Blue Jacket—for now.

“He’s under contract,” Waddell said. “If he shows up with the right attitude, there’s no issue.”

After the story broke, Chinakhov’s agent posted, “In this situation, the player’s opinion is the most important to me. However, we are fully aware that there is an active contract in place, and if Yegor’s request for a trade does not materialize, he will continue to give 120 percent in fulfilling his responsibilities.”

