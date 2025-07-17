Maple Leafs Acquire Dakota Joshua From Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday they have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft pic.twitter.com/HutDzsKmuh — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 17, 2025

Joshua, 29, tallied 14 points in 57 games for the Canucks during the 2024-25 season. The Michigan native has 78 points in 241 career NHL games with Vancouver and St. Louis, plus 8 points in 14 playoff appearances.

He has a $3.25 million cap hit for the next three seasons. It brings the Maple Leafs down to just over $2 million in remaining cap space.

Early reaction is that this is a solid pickup for the bottom six and a strong fit for head coach Craig Berube’s system. Joshua missed significant time last season following a cancer diagnosis and understandably struggled a bit after returning.

Dakota Joshua Vancouver Canucks extension

This is a bit of a buy-low move—affordable contract, and a player who fits exactly what the Leafs are looking for.

There was a sense the Canucks might make a move to offload some salary. After several key re-signings and trading for Evander Kane, the Canucks added significant salary and kept a good chunk of its previous roster. Joshua was among the names rumored to be on the trade block.

More to come…

Next: Maple Leafs Have Perfect Player to Start Chinakhov Trade Talks

